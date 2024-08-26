A Business Owner’s Guide to Stable Income: Managing Finances During Lean Months

Identifying such businesses

Before starting a new business venture, its important to weight its pros and cons. No business can promise 100% profitability. A lot of businesses experience sinusoidal growth curves, where revenue does not follow a predictable path. Instead, it goes through regular cycles of increase and decrease like waves. These waves can represent various factors like revenues peaking during busy seasons and dipping during slow periods.

For instance, agriculture and farming is one such sector that has surprisingly gained significant popularity amongst the newer generation. According to India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 45.5% of the country's workforce was employed in agriculture in 2021–2022. This means that a substantial portion of India's workforce is involved in this sector, contributing around 17% of the country's GDP. However, agriculture is a highly risky venture since most crops are climate-dependent, and income varies with seasonal harvests and market prices.

Freelance professionals also face fluctuating income based on the availability of projects. The freedom to work independently, free from the constraints of a traditional office, is gaining a lot of popularity. In fact by 2025, freelancers are expected to constitute 50% of India's workforce. However, during periods of less or no work, the uncertainty about the future can be daunting for them too. This is why having savings is crucial.

Similarly, revenue in the tourism and hospitality sectors spikes during peak seasons and drops during off-seasons. COVID-19 pandemic is one such great example. A report by the International Monetary Fund states that Seychelles benefited from increased tuna exports during the pandemic. But these additional earnings were only a fraction of what they earn from tourism.

Consumers tend to shift their spending patterns and behaviors, often in unpredictable ways, which also impacts how the retail businesses operate. This industry typically sees a surge in sales during festivals or holidays but slows down at other times, making it highly sensitive to market fluctuations. As a result, the retail sector is often the most heavily impacted during periods of economic uncertainty. Profits are not guaranteed for all 12 months of the year in any of these sectors.