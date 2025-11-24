Single, Smart & Sorted: Why Financial Independence Matters More Than Ever

Why being single changes the financial equation

A decade ago, delaying marriage was seen as a cultural taboo. Today, it has become both a social and financial choice. A recent QuackQuack survey found that 39% of women and 28% of men prefer to remain single rather than compromise on professional or personal ambitions. For city folks flying solo, the financial reality is a bit different from that of two-income households.

It’s true that single people spend less in absolute terms; fewer dependents, fewer shared responsibilities. But the proportion of their expenses is much higher. Every major and minor cost is carried by one income, not two. So, while the total outflow may look lower, the financial pressure per person is higher than in dual-income homes.

Single-income living in metros comes with unique pressures:

High rents that consume a disproportionate share of take-home salaries.

Rising healthcare costs, made worse by inflation.

Unpredictable work cycles.

Lifestyle expenses- every meal, subscription, ride, and bill is single-handedly funded.

Financial shocks also hit differently. When two people share expenses, crises get distributed. For singles, the same crisis multiplies. A sudden job loss, a hospitalisation, or even a two-month income gap can destabilise their savings.

And then there is retirement that nobody talks about. Every rupee needed for medical care, rent, and long-term living costs in your 60s and 70s must be created by the you of today.