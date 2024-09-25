We Wish To Equip Learners To Succeed In A Globalized World: ETS India

Sachin Jain, Country Manager – ETS India & South Asia explains building ETS’ assessment capabilities to several domains beyond just study abroad. ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling learners to be future ready. As a global organization, ETS is committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking opportunities for learners around the world. Sachin Jain explains supporting TOEFL and GRE test takers, while also supporting the Internationalization agenda of the government.
Here are some important questions answered by Sachin Jain.
What are the initiatives ETS is taking to enhance the English language proficiency of students and young professionals?
SJ: At ETS, we are deeply committed to enhancing the language proficiency of students and young professionals, recognizing the pivotal role that communication skills play in both academic and career success. Our suite of assessments, including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, are designed to accurately measure and improve English language skills, catering to a wide range of proficiency levels.
We continuously innovate our assessments to ensure they reflect real-world tasks and scenarios. TOEIC® test focuses on everyday English used in the workplace, assessing language skills that 18000+ employers globally recognize, while as we know, TOEFL tests for English Language Proficiency across all four skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing in an academic or classroom setting. TOEFL is the most widely accepted test globally with 13000+ universities across US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc. accepting TOEFL.
ETS also offers a range of preparatory tools and resources to help learners enhance their english proficiency. Our TOEFL® TestReady program, for example, uses AI technology to offer personalized study plans and real-time feedback, helping learners identify their strengths and areas for improvement. We also launched a special curated TOEFL Official Beginners Guide specially for Indian students which is provided free of cost to any aspirant.
By equipping learners with the necessary linguistic tools, we help them to succeed in a globalized world, where effective communication is the key to professional advancement.
What is your view on Internationalization and how will it help to advance the learning ecosystem in India?
SJ: The internationalization agenda of NEP is pivotal in preparing students for a globalized workforce, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a global setting. Furthermore, it promotes a more inclusive and comprehensive education system that values and incorporates international perspectives, thereby driving higher educational standards and fostering a robust educational infrastructure.
At ETS, we support the government’s larger agenda of positioning India as a destination market and regaining our legacy of being the knowledge capital of the World. In the recently announced QS World University Rankings, 69 Indian universities secured 454 entries, marking an impressive 19.4% increase from last year’s 355 entries. In Asia, India has the second highest number of ranked universities, second only to China.
With such an impressive list of high quality and highly ranked institutions in India, we are eager to partner with the government to showcase the might of these institutions to global student population looking for graduate, post graduate and research programs.
What support can ETS offer to the Study in India agenda?
SJ: We think that ETS can enable two things in support of the Study in India initiative. The acceptability of GRE scores by Indian HEIs for graduate and post graduate programs, coupled with ETS partnering with Indian HEIs to promote their ‘quality and affordable education’ globally can bring Indian HEIs closer to the international community of students.
Notably, international students are familiar with global assessments such as GRE, which provides a standardized benchmark to institutions, ensuring that students are well-prepared for academic rigor and readiness associated with the program. Indian institutions will not just be able to attract global students once they start to accept GRE scores, but their students’ cohorts will become more competitive and diverse.
What are the focus areas for ETS in India going forward beyond TOEFL and GRE?
SJ: India is an important market for ETS, and we are focussing on building ETS’ assessment capabilities to several domains beyond just study abroad. Among others, we are focusing on building the language skills of the workforce through TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication).
In today's job environment, the employers’ demand extends beyond technical expertise; it encompasses refined communication skills, astute critical thinking, adaptability, and adept problem-solving capabilities. The Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) offers a multidimensional, comprehensive evaluation of the English language, which can be used by organizations as a business productivity tool or L&D for existing workforce.
Further, with global mobility of Indian skilled workforce, communications skills become a critical determinant of onshore success of the Indian skilled workforce. In that regard, we have partnered with DGT (Directorate General of Training), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) to successfully pilot TOEIC in India and will now be deploying it across organizations as a workforce development solution.
