We Wish To Equip Learners To Succeed In A Globalized World: ETS India

What are the initiatives ETS is taking to enhance the English language proficiency of students and young professionals?

SJ: At ETS, we are deeply committed to enhancing the language proficiency of students and young professionals, recognizing the pivotal role that communication skills play in both academic and career success. Our suite of assessments, including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, are designed to accurately measure and improve English language skills, catering to a wide range of proficiency levels.

We continuously innovate our assessments to ensure they reflect real-world tasks and scenarios. TOEIC® test focuses on everyday English used in the workplace, assessing language skills that 18000+ employers globally recognize, while as we know, TOEFL tests for English Language Proficiency across all four skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing in an academic or classroom setting. TOEFL is the most widely accepted test globally with 13000+ universities across US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc. accepting TOEFL.

ETS also offers a range of preparatory tools and resources to help learners enhance their english proficiency. Our TOEFL® TestReady program, for example, uses AI technology to offer personalized study plans and real-time feedback, helping learners identify their strengths and areas for improvement. We also launched a special curated TOEFL Official Beginners Guide specially for Indian students which is provided free of cost to any aspirant.

By equipping learners with the necessary linguistic tools, we help them to succeed in a globalized world, where effective communication is the key to professional advancement.