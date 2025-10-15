Beyond Back Pain: How Dr. Harish Grover Is Restoring Lives Without Surgery

Since the beginning of time, the spine surgery procedure was viewed as the only option available to those suffering from chronic back pain, cervical spondylosis, slipped discs or misalignments in the spine. Even the thought of having surgery can be a cause for anxiety--whether that's because of the risk involved, prolonged recovery or cost of the procedure. Out of 100 patients with a disc injury, about 80 patients were told to get surgery, and nearly 70 patients underwent surgery due to the fear of paralysis and other exaggerated complications told by the doctor. However, in reality, only around 5 patients truly require surgery.

Today, this belief is changing among the public in large ways. The person who is leading the way in this direction is Dr Harish Grover, a chiropractor who is showing that non-invasive, natural methods are often more efficient than surgical procedures, absolutely risk-free.