Why Dermatologists Are Looking To Ayurveda For Answers On Skin Balance

Modern lifestyle and skin health

Research in dermatological science confirms that environmental and behavioral stressors significantly influence skin integrity and aging. The World Health Organization reports that over 90% of the global population is exposed to polluted air, and multiple studies, including those published in The Journal of Investigative Dermatology, have demonstrated that particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide accelerate extrinsic aging, pigmentation, and inflammatory conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

Urbanization, altered sleep cycles, poor dietary habits, and chronic psychological stress have further compounded the burden of skin disease. Reviews in Clinical and Experimental Dermatology (2023) indicate that sleep deprivation impairs epidermal barrier recovery and collagen synthesis, while high-glycemic diets increase acne prevalence. Chronic stress has been linked with elevated cortisol levels and exacerbation of inflammatory dermatoses. These findings align with Ayurvedic concepts that connect lifestyle imbalance and emotional distress with visible changes in skin appearance.