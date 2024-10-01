From Screen Strain to Clear Vision: The Tech Revolution by SILK™ Surgery

Glasses can be a daily struggle for millions of people. Whether it’s dealing with foggy lenses during the rainy season, the frustration of cleaning them every few hours, or just the simple inconvenience of having something perched on your nose all day, living with spectacles isn’t always easy.
Near-sightedness, or myopia, often starts young and can worsen over time. Add in the rise of screen time—whether for work or scrolling through social media—and the problem is only growing.
But what if there was a way to permanently ditch your glasses?
The New Age of Eye Surgery
According to Dr. Aditya Desai, Director and Chief Surgeon at Cure Sight Laser Center, SILKTM surgery represents a major leap forward in refractive eye care. The procedure, which arrived in India last year, uses advanced laser technology to correct vision without the need for glasses or contacts—and without the complications of traditional LASIK.
Traditional LASIK surgery requires making a flap in the cornea, which can lead to complications during recovery. But with SILKTM, patients can return to their normal routine in just 2 to 3 days, without worrying about complications or long recovery periods.
No More Myths
There’s a common belief that increased screen time is directly causing more people to need glasses. While digital eye strain is real and can lead to temporary blurry vision or discomfort, Dr. Desai points out that screens aren’t the main culprit behind the rise in myopia. Watch the full video to know more.
