How smoking disrupts blood flow to the scalp

Hair follicles are small, but they have big demands. They need a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients delivered through blood to stay active and produce hair. Smoking interferes with this at a fundamental level.

Nicotine causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing circulation throughout the body, including the scalp. When follicles don't get enough blood flow, they slowly shift from the active growth phase (anagen) into a resting or shedding phase. Over time, this leads to visibly thinner hair, especially around the crown and temples where circulation is already weaker compared to the rest of the scalp.