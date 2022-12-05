Disability No Bar: If We Can Do It, So Can You

There are multiple challenges that persons with disabilities have to overcome everyday - in their community, at their workplace, in social gatherings.

This International Day for Persons With Disability, The Quint in association with Accenture brings to you inspiring stories of persons with disabilities who have achieved their dreams because of their abilities and despite their disabilities.

Sweta Poddar is a creative designer who did not let her hearing disability stop her from achieving her creative aspirations.

As a graphic designer, Sweta supports teams across Accenture in North America, Europe, and the Far East. At Accenture, she works on ideating and designing PowerPoint presentations and communication assets key for internal and external dialogues. Communication channels and tools such as Microsoft Teams, email and chat meetings, alongwith live closed captions, have helped her build a rapport with colleagues and understand their requirements.