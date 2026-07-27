Debraj Sen: The CEO Driving India's Wellness Revolution

Parampara Angosree is a traditional apparel brand led by Debraj Sen, dedicated to preserving India's rich textile heritage through timeless craftsmanship and elegant designs. Blending cultural authenticity with contemporary appeal, the brand celebrates traditional Indian clothing while promoting quality, heritage, and artisanal excellence for modern consumers across India and beyond. Across all his ventures, Debraj follows a common philosophy: preserving heritage while embracing innovation. Whether in Ayurvedic medicines, herbal cosmetics, men's grooming, traditional clothing or luxury fragrances, he believes Indian brands can compete globally through authenticity, uncompromising quality, scientific advancement, and consumer trust. Looking ahead, Debraj envisions Parampara Group as a global ambassador for the motto “Where Tradition Meets Modern Science.”—one that demonstrates how an ancient science can flourish in the modern world through research, innovation, sustainability, and technology.

Under Debraj Sen's leadership, Parampara Group has evolved from a traditional Ayurvedic enterprise into a diversified wellnessbrand by strengthening its digital presence, expanding its portfolio across Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics, and personal care, and enhancing its reach through online and offline channels. He has championed the integration of traditional Ayurvedic formulations with modern cosmetic science, while driving innovation through improved packaging, research driven product development, digital marketing, stringent quality assurance, and a consumer first approach, positioning Parampara Group for sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive global wellness market.

As a businessman, Debraj Sen represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who combine heritage with innovation. Through his leadership of Parampara Group and his ventures MANLINE, Debraj's Arabia, and Parampara Angosree, he has built brands that span wellness, cosmetics, medicines, men's grooming, luxury fragrances, and traditional apparel. Guided by the philosophy of preserving India's cultural and Ayurvedic legacy while embracing modern science, quality, and global standards, Debraj continues to expand his entrepreneurial footprint across multiple industries. His vision is to create trusted Indian brands that can compete internationally while remaining deeply rooted in authenticity, tradition, and excellence.