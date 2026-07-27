Debraj Sen: The CEO Driving India's Wellness Revolution

Born into a family that traces its Ayurvedic lineage back more than thousands of years, Debraj Sen inherited a legacy deeply rooted in India's ancient science of healing. For him, this is not merely a profession. It is a lifelong philosophy shaped by family, tradition, and a vision for the future. Raised in an environment where discussions on natural healing, medicinal herbs, wellness, cosmetics and preventive healthcare were a part of everyday life, Debraj developed an understanding of Ayurveda from an early age. His journey reflects a commitment to preserving one of the world's oldest systems of medicine while making it relevant for a new generation.
A defining influence in his life has been his father, renowned Ayurvedacharya Dr. Debabrata Sen, whose decades of dedication to Ayurvedic medicine and research have inspired countless people. Under his father's guidance, Debraj Sen is carrying forward the vision of Parampara Ayurved, embodied in its motto, "Where Tradition Meets Modern Science." Through this philosophy, he is committed to preserving the authenticity of Ayurveda while integrating modern scientific research, advanced manufacturing, and innovation to make Ayurvedic medicines and cosmetics relevant for today's world.
Today, as the Chief Executive Officer of Parampara Group, Debraj is committed to carrying this vision forward. He believes that Ayurveda should not remain confined to tradition alone but should evolve alongside modern scientific advancements, technological innovation, and global quality standards. His mission is to bridge ancient wisdom with contemporary research, making Ayurvedic wellness more accessible, credible, and effective for people across India and around the world. Under his leadership, Parampara Group is focused on creating a comprehensive ecosystem that combines traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern manufacturing practices, scientific validation, stringent quality control, and consumer centric innovation. The company aims to develop products that meet the expectations of today's informed consumers without compromising the authenticity of Ayurvedic principles.
Debraj also believes that the future of Ayurveda extends beyond medicines. Daily wellness, preventive healthcare, skincare, personal care, nutrition, and lifestyle management all play an essential role in holistic health. This philosophy has inspired the expansion of Parampara into high quality Ayurvedic cosmetics and wellness solutions that integrate traditional herbal ingredients with advanced formulation technologies. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Debraj is also leading multiple independent ventures that reflect his vision of modern Indian brands with global aspirations. Led by Debraj Sen, MANLINE is a premium men's grooming brand developed to redefine masculine self care. Built on the belief that grooming is an essential part of confidence and well being, MANLINE's philosophy extends beyond conventional grooming. It seeks to encourage men to embrace skincare and wellness as an integral part of their lifestyle, breaking the outdated notion that self care is limited by gender. By blending scientifically developed formulations with carefully selected ingredients, the brand aims to deliver products that are both effective and accessible for everyday use.
Debraj's Arabia, led by Debraj Sen, celebrates the timeless art of luxury perfumery. Inspired by the rich fragrance traditions of the Middle East, the brand brings together exquisite ingredients, refined craftsmanship, and modern elegance to create distinctive perfumes that resonate with global consumers.
Parampara Angosree is a traditional apparel brand led by Debraj Sen, dedicated to preserving India's rich textile heritage through timeless craftsmanship and elegant designs. Blending cultural authenticity with contemporary appeal, the brand celebrates traditional Indian clothing while promoting quality, heritage, and artisanal excellence for modern consumers across India and beyond. Across all his ventures, Debraj follows a common philosophy: preserving heritage while embracing innovation. Whether in Ayurvedic medicines, herbal cosmetics, men's grooming, traditional clothing or luxury fragrances, he believes Indian brands can compete globally through authenticity, uncompromising quality, scientific advancement, and consumer trust. Looking ahead, Debraj envisions Parampara Group as a global ambassador for the motto “Where Tradition Meets Modern Science.”—one that demonstrates how an ancient science can flourish in the modern world through research, innovation, sustainability, and technology.
Under Debraj Sen's leadership, Parampara Group has evolved from a traditional Ayurvedic enterprise into a diversified wellnessbrand by strengthening its digital presence, expanding its portfolio across Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics, and personal care, and enhancing its reach through online and offline channels. He has championed the integration of traditional Ayurvedic formulations with modern cosmetic science, while driving innovation through improved packaging, research driven product development, digital marketing, stringent quality assurance, and a consumer first approach, positioning Parampara Group for sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive global wellness market.
As a businessman, Debraj Sen represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who combine heritage with innovation. Through his leadership of Parampara Group and his ventures MANLINE, Debraj's Arabia, and Parampara Angosree, he has built brands that span wellness, cosmetics, medicines, men's grooming, luxury fragrances, and traditional apparel. Guided by the philosophy of preserving India's cultural and Ayurvedic legacy while embracing modern science, quality, and global standards, Debraj continues to expand his entrepreneurial footprint across multiple industries. His vision is to create trusted Indian brands that can compete internationally while remaining deeply rooted in authenticity, tradition, and excellence.