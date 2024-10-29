Only 7% of Daughters Get Equal Inheritance: What Can a Mother Do About It?

In India, equal inheritance rights for daughters have long been guaranteed on paper. Yet, despite these legal protections, the reality is far more troubling. According to a study by ITC, only 7% of Indian daughters actually receive equal inheritance through a will. This statistic shows the persistence of deep-rooted societal biases that continue to favour sons over daughters in matters of family property.

And it makes you wonder: where does that leave us in terms of gender equality and women’s financial independence? Can mothers help tackle this? Let’s break it down.