CUET UG 2026: Supergrads Releases Exam Analysis

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 successfully completed its first three days of examinations from May 11 to May 13 across centers nationwide.

With lakhs of students appearing for the country’s largest undergraduate entrance examination, aspirants closely tracked paper trends, difficulty levels, and important topics across subjects.

Supergrads by Toprankers, one of India’s leading CUET preparation platforms, has released its first cut analysis based on student feedback collected during Day 1 to Day 3 of the examination.

The analysis highlights major question trends, subject-wise difficulty levels, and recurring topics observed in the opening phase of the exam.

According to experts, CUET 2026 remained largely NCERT-focused while showing a noticeable increase in conceptual, statement-based, and application-oriented questions across multiple subjects.