Beyond the Boundary: How Coca-Cola Is Celebrating Women Who Keep India Refreshed

When you travel through India, you are not just moving across cities and landscapes, you are moving through stories. From bustling markets in metropolises to serene hills, every corner has its own rhythm, its own beat and its own unsung heroes who breathe life into their communities. And more often than not, they are the women you meet along the way.
It might be a mother offering you a cup of tea that tastes like home, a shopkeeper arranging bottles with pride and precision, or a street vendor pouring her heart into a plate of food, these women stand as a testament to grit and determination. Working from dawn till dusk, these all-rounders play a full innings across family, finances, and community and yet welcome strangers and regular customers with generosity and warmth.
Playing the innings
Take Serena Lingdor who resides in the mist-covered hills of Meghalaya and runs a tiny tea set up by her grandmother decades ago for example. Today, she and her husband run it shoulder-to-shoulder, welcoming travelers from all over the world who stop for a cup of tea, a story, and a chilled beverage. She keeps the shutters open through the drizzle, serving tourists who come to see the famous NohKaLikai Falls and stay for her warmth. What seems like a modest business is, in fact, a symbol of willpower of generations of women who have turned simplicity into self-sufficiency.
Hundreds of kilometres away, in Puri, Odisha, Gayatri Senapati has similarly kept her small store alive for over eleven years. Her humble shop is the go-to place for locals for refreshments. “My favourite drink is Thums Up,” she says with a shy smile, before showing how her shelves are organised with precision. Her regulars stop by for a sense of familiarity, knowing her smile will greet them before she even reaches for the bottle opener.
And then there is Kavita Sawant in Mumbai’s Lalbaug who carries forward her father’s legacy with remarkable strength. What began as a humble roadside food stall has grown into a landmark under her leadership. After her father’s passing, Kavita took charge of the family business, transforming it into a thriving local favourite with the support of her husband, Girish, who proudly insists she should be the face of their success story. The journey was far from easy, but with access to refrigeration, retail guidance, and Coca-Cola’s partnership in providing chilled beverages, Kavita turned every challenge into an opportunity. Today, her stall offers not just delicious street food but also an experience that perfectly captures Mumbai’s fast-paced, community-driven spirit. These women’s worlds may seem miles apart, but they are bound by an invisible thread, that is their ability to find strength in simplicity and transform it into self-reliance.
Breaking boundaries
It’s easy to look at Serena, Gayatri, and Kavita’s stories as acts of survival, but what we should remember that their stories echo the quiet power of countless women who keep India moving forward. In many ways their lives their own cricket matches every day. The shop is their pitch, the customers their overs, and every decision, how to serve, how to stock, how to keep the day flowing, is like reading the field.
As Coca-Cola India continues to strengthen its eight year partnership with the ICC, becoming the Official Refreshment and Hydration Partner, it brings stories of women retailers to the forefront in a very similar way it supports women cricket in India which has grown from a very quiet beginnings to a force that commands attention on the global stage. On the field, India’s women cricketers are inspiring a new generation to dream big, proving that opportunity and perseverance women can rewrite the so-called gentleman’s game.
Coca-Cola’s collaboration with the ICC bridges these worlds, uniting stories of national pride and local progress. What this truly shows is that such partnerships are about inspiring a generation of women to break the glass ceiling and become whatever they aspire to be, whether a cricketer, a restaurateur, or a business owner.
"The ICC Women's World Cup is more than a sporting event, it is a platform that inspires millions, especially young women, to dream bigger. At Coca-Cola India, we are proud to stand behind women cricketers who are shaping the future of the game, while also empowering communities. Our commitment goes beyond hydration; it is about creating opportunities and ensuring that the impact of this tournament reaches far beyond the stadiums."Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President – India Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia
The Locally Yours campaign perfectly complements the spirit of this World Cup- showcasing the parallel journeys of women breaking boundaries in both business and sport. By telling their stories, Coca-Cola reminds audiences that empowerment isn’t confined to stadiums, it happens in small towns, bustling markets, and family-run stores that open their shutters each morning.
Creating impact beyond the game
Coca-Cola’s ecosystem in India touches millions of livelihoods, from bottling partners to shopkeepers and vendors. The company’s initiatives continue to support women entrepreneurs through access to training, digital tools, and infrastructure that enhance business efficiency.
This momentum mirrors what we see on the cricket field, discipline, preparation, and teamwork leading to extraordinary results. Just as a single boundary can inspire a young fan to pick up a bat, every empowered shopkeeper or vendor contributes to a larger story of progress, proving that community support and opportunity can transform lives.
As the World Cup draws to a close on November 2nd, the spirit it has ignited will continue to resonate. The success of India’s women cricketers has not only inspired millions but also reinforced Coca-Cola’s belief in the power of community and collaboration and the remarkable impact women can make.
So, here’s to the women who refresh India – on and off the field.