Citizens of Tomorrow Teach Leaders How To Build A Sustainable World Today
An egalitarian world with access to equitable resources is not a utopian dream. Children teach us how.
What would you like to change in this world if you were to become the CEO of an organisation?
Think about it. What would you do if you had the power to alter the way we co-existed, transform policies or make this planet a more equal place? And how would you bring your vision to reality?
Most leaders today are looking for sustainable ideas that optimise resources to build a more equitable world. And for CEOs, sustainability is not limited to protecting Earth’s natural resources or fulfilling corporate social responsibility. Sure, these can be vouched for as one of the goals. But for organisations like Mahindra, the vision stretches beyond. Through their new campaign #TogetherWeRise, they showcase their unwavering belief that whatever is good for the world, is good for business. What creates value, also creates profit. What enriches the planet, can enrich the company too.
According to 2021 statistics collected by Statista, 88% of people surveyed believe sustainable practices should be a standard business practice.
Being seen as a “green company” is thus, not enough. Organisations must weave sustainable practices into every pillar of their model – procurement, logistics, administration, production, and distribution. It must enclose everything from ethical sourcing, fair trade produce, fair hours and wages, equal rights to all workers, and distributing resources that are accessible to all.
Now, it may feel like a tall order for some. But a future generation of CEOs, activists, and changemakers believe this is not a utopian dream. And in the latest #TogetherWeRise initiative by Mahindra, we see a generation of space wizards and technology masterminds who believe that indeed it is possible to send the first woman to Mars. A crop of future leaders who bring out a charter for our present leaders as they share their own idea of a greener, cleaner and equal world.
“I will invest in your technology to put a man on Mars. But why can’t it be a woman? I will click on your app and walk into your shop. As long as you’re fair to the farmer and his crop.”
Mahindra is leading this dream for a sustainable world. The organisation has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040 and has already installed its first carbon neutral and zero waste to landfill factory in Igatpuri. In this journey, it has also promised to create a world where it supports, empowers and enables the less fortunate by rendering them with adequate services and facilities. In the last fiscal year alone, the organisation’s Nanhi Kali initiative has supported 1.5 Lakh girls and empowered 20,000 women farmers under Project Prerna. Additionally, Mahindra’s partnership with ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’ marks a significant step towards achieving Mahindra Group’s ESG commitment of supporting a million women annually from 2026.
It is time leaders listened to our citizens of tomorrow. It is time #TogetherWeRise and collectively act to make this a sustainable planet.
Think about it. If you were to become the CEO of an organisation, what is the one change that you would like to bring to this world?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from brandstudio
Topics: Mahindra sustainability TogetherWeRise
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.