Citizens of Tomorrow Teach Leaders How To Build A Sustainable World Today

Mahindra is leading this dream for a sustainable world. The organisation has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040 and has already installed its first carbon neutral and zero waste to landfill factory in Igatpuri. In this journey, it has also promised to create a world where it supports, empowers and enables the less fortunate by rendering them with adequate services and facilities. In the last fiscal year alone, the organisation’s Nanhi Kali initiative has supported 1.5 Lakh girls and empowered 20,000 women farmers under Project Prerna. Additionally, Mahindra’s partnership with ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’ marks a significant step towards achieving Mahindra Group’s ESG commitment of supporting a million women annually from 2026.

It is time leaders listened to our citizens of tomorrow. It is time #TogetherWeRise and collectively act to make this a sustainable planet.

Think about it. If you were to become the CEO of an organisation, what is the one change that you would like to bring to this world?