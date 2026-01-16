IIM Kozhikode Alumnus Navneet Jhamb Releases Doublespeak

Complementing the text are commissioned abstract artworks by Monika Maini, a research scholar and published academic author. Appearing as chapter interludes, her pieces visually echo the book’s exploration of perception, paradox, and lived experience.

A Gold Medallist from IIM Kozhikode and an engineer from MNNIT Allahabad, Navneet Jhamb delights in proving that nothing can mean everything in Doublespeak. From corporate strategy to playful prose, his chronicles blur fact and fiction with wit and wisdom. Armed with irony and unapologetic honesty, he unmasks the elegant absurdities of ambition, work, relationships, and the myths we routinely mistake for meaning.

With its accessible format, sharp wit, and reflective depth, Doublespeak appeals to a wide readership: students, managers, professionals, educators, and general readers who appreciate writing that is thoughtful, playful, and quietly unsettling.