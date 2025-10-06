India At The Crossroads: Choosing Unity Over Division

India stands today at a defining moment in its history, a rising global power, a nation of unmatched diversity, and a society with the potential to lead by example. Yet, one of the gravest threats to this promise does not lie outside our borders, but within. Excessive communal polarization continues to distract us from higher national goals, weakening the very collective strength that brought us this far.
Religious practice, in its truest sense, belongs to the private sphere of individual faith. Who we pray to, or how, should hold no consequence in public life. Unfortunately, whenever India seems to move forward, the shadows of past divisions re-emerge, often fuelled by politics, propaganda, or global forces invested in keeping us fractured. The scars of colonial exploitation and partition remain etched in memory, but the time has come to ask: if every faith preaches forgiveness, compassion, and tolerance, why are we unable to fully embrace them?
The subconscious power of a nation is immense. When we continuously feed divisive narratives, we shift further away from collective progress. Be it the Hindu–Muslim divide or calls for separatism, these forces only erode our ability to stand united.
Meanwhile, the world is watching India ascend. We are among the fastest-growing economies, projected to reach the top three in global GDP rankings by the end of this decade. With that comes responsibility, maintaining peace in South Asia, contributing to global stability, and strengthening multilateral institutions. Yet, India’s path to the United Nations Security Council remains blocked, often by nations like China that view our rise with suspicion while themselves violating international norms at borders and beyond.
In such a climate, internal unity becomes non-negotiable. Pakistan’s economic distress continues to push it into China’s orbit, but the sustainability of that alliance is doubtful as foreign manufacturing and investments drift away from Beijing due to policy uncertainties. India, by contrast, has emerged as indispensable, a stable, trusted partner for global trade, technology, and diplomacy.
But to secure this position, we must first overcome our own divisions. Our Constitution clearly defines us as a secular democracy. It is not designed to privilege one faith over another, but to ensure that every religion flourishes in harmony. Internal polarization only weakens our case internationally and robs us of the confidence needed to negotiate peace in the subcontinent.
The Kashmir issue, for example, has cost not only India and Pakistan but the wider region, in tourism, trade, and trust. The way forward is not through erasing chapters of history, but through writing new ones based on diplomacy, collective growth, and shared prosperity.
The choice before us is simple: to cling to old wounds or to embrace a future defined by collectivism, tolerance, and neighbourly cooperation. The world does not wait for nations caught in their past; it rewards those who look ahead with clarity, confidence, and compassion.
India’s rise is inevitable. Whether it becomes a divided giant or a united leader depends on how we respond to this moment. Let us choose unity, for only then will our ascent carry true meaning, not just for ourselves, but for the world we lead into tomorrow.
This article is written by Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director, Enso Group