Understanding Cashless Hospitalisation: What Every Policyholder Should Know

Cashless hospitalisation makes getting medical treatment easier by reducing the need to pay eligible hospital expenses upfront. A basic understanding of this concept is essential to avail the benefits effectively.
Also, knowing the relevant documents, eligibility conditions, network hospitals, and the claim process helps prevent confusion during treatment. Read on to learn more about cashless health insurance in detail.
What is cashless hospitalisation in health insurance?
Under cashless hospitalisation, medical expenses are settled directly between the insurer and network hospital. This makes cashless health insurance smooth and convenient. Once policyholders receive the required treatment details, the insurer reviews the claim process and approves eligible medical expenses as per the policy.
The policyholder may be responsible for the payment of any deductibles, co-payments, exclusions or other costs not covered under the policy. Understanding how cashless hospitalisation works helps improve healthcare planning.
How does cashless hospitalisation work?
Let’s find out how cashless hospitalisation actually works:
Select a network hospital
Select a hospital within the insurer's network. This enables easy access to cashless facilities, as per policy terms.
Show Your health insurance policy card
Submit the health insurance policy card and required information to the hospital for verification and claim processing.
Request for pre-authorisation
The hospital sends treatment details to the insurer for pre-authorisation. The insurer reviews the request based on the policy coverage.
Receive treatment without paying cash
If approved, policyholders are eligible for treatment without having to pay for the entire covered amount upfront.
Insurer pays bill
The insurer settles the approved eligible medical bills directly with the hospital. Exclusions, applicable deductibles, co-payment and other non-covered expenses might remain payable.
What are the benefits of cashless hospitalisation?
Listed below are some benefits of cashless hospitalisation:
No lumpsum upfront payments
Cashless hospitalisation may reduce the need to arrange a lump-sum payment for treatment. The insurer pays the network hospital the amount covered by the policy.
Simplified claim process
Usually, the hospital arranges the pre-authorisation and claims with the insurer. This further simplifies claims-related procedures during treatment.
Financial security
Cashless treatment helps in better managing eligible healthcare costs effectively. It also enables better planning of expenses that might occur at the time of hospitalisation.
Enhanced medical care
This feature helps policyholders to focus more on timely treatment at a network hospital. Medical costs are approved and settled with the appropriate coverage, limits and conditions.
Choose suitable health insurance with IndusInd General Insurance
IndusInd General Insurance provides health insurance plans with the feature of cashless hospitalisation in 10,000+ network hospitals in India. It offers various coverage facilities and their add-ons based on different healthcare needs can be customised.
Some plans also offer a high sum insured, along with restoration benefits, as per the terms and conditions. Reviewing all plans, network facilities, coverage limits and policy terms and conditions helps to identify appropriate protection. Explore the health plans from IndusInd General Insurance to avail comprehensive healthcare support.