Understanding Cashless Hospitalisation: What Every Policyholder Should Know

How does cashless hospitalisation work?

Let’s find out how cashless hospitalisation actually works:

Select a network hospital

Select a hospital within the insurer's network. This enables easy access to cashless facilities, as per policy terms.

Show Your health insurance policy card

Submit the health insurance policy card and required information to the hospital for verification and claim processing.

Request for pre-authorisation

The hospital sends treatment details to the insurer for pre-authorisation. The insurer reviews the request based on the policy coverage.

Receive treatment without paying cash

If approved, policyholders are eligible for treatment without having to pay for the entire covered amount upfront.

Insurer pays bill

The insurer settles the approved eligible medical bills directly with the hospital. Exclusions, applicable deductibles, co-payment and other non-covered expenses might remain payable.