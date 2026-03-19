The Workplace Is Changing. Can AI Make It More Inclusive?

For most organisations, the conversation around AI centers around productivity gains- how technology can automate tasks, analyse data faster or help teams become more efficient. But the overlooked question is whether AI can also help create workplaces that are more inclusive and supportive for employees.
As companies rethink how work is done in the age of AI, the focus is slowly shifting from efficiency alone to how technology can improve the employee experience. Experts describe this transition as a move from “hype to handbook”, where AI is no longer seen as a futuristic concept but as an everyday tool embedded in the systems that shape how people work and connect.
Can artificial intelligence make the workplace more inclusive? Let’s find out.
Technology beyond productivity
When people hear about AI in the workplace, they often think about automation. But AI can also be used in ways that can strengthen culture, collaboration and well-being.
Some organisations are already exploring how AI can help build stronger connections across teams. For instance, Accenture’s Recognize initiative uses generative AI to help employees acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of their colleagues. While the idea itself may sound simple, systems like these can play an important role in reinforcing positive behaviours within the organisation.
When recognition becomes easier and more visible, it can strengthen trust across teams and help people feel more connected to their work.
Leveraging AI to drive inclusion
Inclusion is shaped by the everyday systems people interact with at work. The tools employees use, the way they work with colleagues and the support available for their well-being, all influence how inclusive a workplace feels.
This is where AI can play an important role. When designed thoughtfully, AI-powered systems can make workplaces more accessible for people with different needs and ways of working. For example, some organisations, like Accenture, are introducing AI-enabled wellbeing hubs that offer mental health resources, neuro-inclusion training, and learning opportunities. These tools can help employees better understand different ways of thinking and working, and create environments where more people feel supported. This can be especially meaningful for groups that have historically faced barriers at work, including women navigating leadership pathways, career transitions, or balancing different responsibilities. Instead of replacing human interaction, these technologies can help organisations build systems that encourage empathy, awareness, and collaboration.
At the same time, broader research suggests that AI is changing how work itself is organised. A study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), supported by OpenAI, found that generative AI is reshaping how work happens rather than simply replacing jobs, while also helping improve productivity.
When organisations look at AI through this lens, technology becomes more than just a productivity tool. It can also strengthen workplace culture and support people as they adapt to new ways of working. In other words, reinvention should improve how people experience work itself.
What lies ahead?
AI will continue to reshape workplaces in the years ahead. But the real opportunity lies in ensuring that this transformation benefits people as much as it benefits businesses. As organisations experiment with new technologies, we need to think about how AI can help create workplaces where more people feel supported, valued and able to thrive?
This is one of the ideas we will explore further in the upcoming panel discussion on AI for All- Humans in the lead: Building an inclusive AI future, where leaders from industry, research and policy will discuss how AI can support more inclusive and human-centred workplaces.
Stay tuned for more updates on the conversation.