Callmate Launches Westinghouse 300W Portable Power Station In India

Callmate, a well-known name in India’s mobile energy and electronics accessories space, has announced the launch of the Westinghouse 300W Portable Power Station. Designed as a compact backup for modern, portable devices, the product is aimed at professionals who work remotely, travel frequently, or need dependable power in situations where plug points aren’t available.

The Westinghouse 300W draws inspiration from George Westinghouse, the pioneer of AC power transmission, and reflects a shift toward personal, portable energy solutions rather than full-home power backup.

Housed in a durable aluminum frame, the power station sits between traditional power banks and large inverter systems. With a 360Wh battery capacity and 300W output, it is built to support laptops, smartphones, Wi-Fi routers, lights, cameras, and other low-power electronics. This makes it suitable for remote working setups, field use, travel, and emergency scenarios where mobility matters.

The unit offers multiple output options, including dual 3-pin AC sockets, USB-C PD, USB-A, and DC ports, allowing users to charge or run several devices at the same time. Its compact form factor makes it easy to carry, while the aluminum chassis helps with durability and heat dissipation during extended use.