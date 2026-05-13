CADR Explained: What This Number Actually Tells You About An Air Purifier

Matching CADR to room size for effective performance

An air purifier must be suited to the size of the room it is used in. A unit with low CADR in a large space may struggle to maintain clean air, while an excessively high CADR in a small room may be unnecessary.

This is where CADR and air changes per hour (ACH) come into the picture. CADR indicates how quickly clean air is delivered, while ACH reflects how many times the purifier can cycle the entire volume of air in a room within an hour. In simple terms, a higher CADR helps in achieving a higher ACH in a given space.

Ideally, an air purifier should achieve around 4–5 air changes per hour (ACH).

• For smaller rooms, moderate CADR is usually sufficient

• For larger spaces, a higher CADR is needed for effective air circulation

This is why the CADR system works best to ensure consistent and efficient air purification.