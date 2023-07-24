Budget Basics: Insurance Hacks The Gen Z Can Pick From Boomers

The generation gap is stark across all things – infotainment and lifestyle predominantly. Most Indian children have grown up with tales of their boomer ancestors defying odds, working laborious hours and penny-pinching their way to build homes and afford their current lifestyle. Gen X and millennials had their own share of struggles and prioritised their needs according to family budgets.

Now, most of these grown-ups heavily frown upon Gen Z and their approach to almost everything in life. They are seen as spoiled, entitled, selfish, and a smartphone generation – who are barely smart with their money. Why? Because they prioritise mental health over mental exhaustion. And they are wasting their years on the internet playing activists about things that no one else seems to care about.

The most common complaint that has become a punchline now? This is a generation that does not know how to save because they would rather have a good night out with their “fam” than grow their money to support their family.

Dinner table conversations often turn hostile especially when younger generations feel they do not have the financial freedom to make their own decisions.

Boomers may have been ignorant about how their choices consciously or unconsciously impacted the planet and its climate. They may also have under-valued the significance of certain jobs and crafts in comparison to their neo-conservatism idea of a career. And Gen Z is even right to feel betrayed as they try to understand the bubble of property prices, taxation systems, and exorbitant education fees in return for its economic value.

But it does not hurt to pick a chapter out of the boomer money planning book. Call it conservative but there is merit in the 50-30-20 financial thumb rule. Simply explained the theory recommends putting 50% of your money toward needs, 30% toward wants, and 20% toward savings.