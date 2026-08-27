Top Smart LED TVs To Buy During Rakhi Sale 2026 In India

Rakhi offers are not limited to gifts for your siblings. They can also be a good opportunity to upgrade the TV your family gathers around long after the celebrations are over. During the Rakhi Sale 2026, discounts across Smart TVs can make features such as 4K QLED displays, HDR, Google TV, advanced picture processing, and higher refresh rates more accessible across budgets. Whether you are replacing an ageing TV or moving to a larger screen, this is a practical time to compare festive prices and choose features that will make a difference to movies, sports, gaming, and everyday streaming.

With more models becoming accessible during Rakhi offers, Bajaj Finance gives you the flexibility to choose based on what you want from your TV. You get access to over 1 million products from 550+ brands, with Easy EMI options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This means you can prioritise display quality, smart features, and screen size rather than letting the upfront price limit your choice.