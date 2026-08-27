Top Smart LED TVs To Buy During Rakhi Sale 2026 In India

Rakhi offers are not limited to gifts for your siblings. They can also be a good opportunity to upgrade the TV your family gathers around long after the celebrations are over. During the Rakhi Sale 2026, discounts across Smart TVs can make features such as 4K QLED displays, HDR, Google TV, advanced picture processing, and higher refresh rates more accessible across budgets. Whether you are replacing an ageing TV or moving to a larger screen, this is a practical time to compare festive prices and choose features that will make a difference to movies, sports, gaming, and everyday streaming.
With more models becoming accessible during Rakhi offers, Bajaj Finance gives you the flexibility to choose based on what you want from your TV. You get access to over 1 million products from 550+ brands, with Easy EMI options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This means you can prioritise display quality, smart features, and screen size rather than letting the upfront price limit your choice.
What features should you look for in a Smart TV this Rakhi Sale?
Focus on four features that directly affect everyday viewing:
- Display technology: 4K LED offers sharp everyday viewing, while 4K QLED uses Quantum Dot technology for richer colours and higher brightness. QLED is particularly useful for primary TVs in brighter rooms.
- Smart platform: Fire TV, Google TV, and webOS provide access to popular streaming apps but differ in interface, responsiveness, and ecosystem.
- Refresh rate: 60Hz suits regular streaming, while higher refresh rates can provide smoother motion for gaming and fast-paced sports.
- HDR support: HDR improves contrast and colour on compatible content. Check whether the TV supports formats such as Dolby Vision or HDR10+.
Pro tip: During the Rakhi Sale, compare similarly sized LED and QLED models to see whether festive discounts make upgrading to QLED worthwhile.
Which Smart TV platform is right for you?
Your preferred apps, interface, and connected devices should determine which smart TV platform you choose.
What is the difference between 4K LED and 4K QLED?
Both offer 4K resolution, but QLED adds a Quantum Dot layer to an LED-based display system.
- 4K LED: Provides detailed 4K pictures and is suitable for everyday TV, movies, and streaming across different budgets.
- 4K QLED: Uses Quantum Dots to enhance colour and brightness, which can make a noticeable difference in well-lit rooms.
Pro tip: Consider QLED if brightness and vibrant colours are priorities. A standard 4K LED TV may offer better value if you mainly watch in controlled or darker lighting.
Top Smart TVs to buy this Rakhi sale 2026
Explore top Smart LED TVs this Rakhi Sale 2026 from Xiaomi, Philips, TCL, LG, and Sony, with 4K LED and QLED options across different budgets.
Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
Limited time offers on televisions
Top brands are also running discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check current offers before visiting a store.
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
What are my financing options to buy a TV on EMI?
You can finance almost any television in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:
How to buy a Smart TV from Bajaj Finance partner store?
Rakhi Sale offers at partner stores are time-limited. The sooner you visit, the more likely the model and deal you want are still available.
- Browse on Bajaj Mall first: Compare smart TV models by display technology, smart platform, and price before visiting a store
- Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet.
- Check the TV in person: Compare picture quality, sound output, viewing angles, Google TV features, and connectivity with the store executive.
- Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available tenures and zero down payment offers on select models.
- Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your TV home or schedule delivery at your convenience.
The right smart TV this Rakhi Sale is not the cheapest one or the one with the biggest screen. It is the one with the display technology and smart platform that matches how your household watches. Use the guides above to shortlist, visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to see the picture quality in person, and use Easy EMIs to bring the right screen home this festive season.