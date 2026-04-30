Top Samsung Galaxy S Series Phones To Buy In India In 2026

Best Samsung Galaxy S series phones to buy this summer

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S series models available right now, including the best Samsung phone under Rs. 1,00,000:

1. Samsung Galaxy S26

Price: Rs. 1,07,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,289/month

Why it works: The most compact model in the S26 lineup, with a 6.27-inch FHD+ 120Hz display that fits comfortably in one hand. The Exynos 2600 processor handles gaming, multitasking, and heavy apps with ease, while the 50MP triple camera system covers wide shots, portraits, and landscapes. The right choice for buyers who want the latest S series in a pocketable size.

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Price: Rs. 99,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 4,292/month

Why it works: A large 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display and a 4,900 mAh battery make this the best-value big-screen flagship available right now. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a 50MP triple camera system, it delivers everything a power user needs — at a price that is noticeably lower than the S26 Plus.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Price: Rs. 1,19,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 5,150/month

Why it works: The best Samsung phone for photography enthusiasts. The 200MP main camera with ProVisual Engine, four rear lenses, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance remain highly competitive in 2026 — now at a significantly more accessible price than at launch. An outstanding buy for content creators and photographers who want pro-grade tools without the S26 price tag.

4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

Price: Rs. 1,19,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 4,006/month

Why it works: A large 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,900 mAh battery make this the ideal choice for buyers who watch a lot of content, game regularly, or travel frequently. The Exynos 2600 processor ensures smooth performance across every task, and the 50MP triple camera system handles everyday photography and video with ease.

5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Price: Rs. 1,50,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 3,748/month

Why it works: The best overall Android flagship available in India in 2026. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the fastest chip on any Android phone, the 200MP main camera with ProVisual Engine delivers professional-quality photos in any lighting condition, and the 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate makes every video, game, and scroll feel exceptional. For buyers who want the absolute best, this is it.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.