The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of India's most competitive law entrance examinations, conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at National Law Universities (NLUs). Every year, thousands of students prepare for CLAT with the aim of securing admission to prestigious law colleges and building a career in law.
Choosing the best CLAT coaching in India is an important part of this preparation journey. A good coaching institute provides structured classes, experienced faculty, comprehensive study material, regular mock tests, current affairs preparation, personalised mentoring and a reliable doubt-solving mechanism.
With several coaching institutes offering online and offline CLAT preparation, students often find it difficult to identify the right one. Factors such as faculty quality, teaching methodology, mock test quality, previous results, course fees, batch size and academic support should be considered before enrolling.
This article presents a detailed guide to the top 10 best CLAT coaching institutes in India for 2027–28, along with their estimated fees for CLAT 2027, 2028 and 2029, institute details, faculty approach, results, doubt-solving systems and city-wise coaching options.
List of top 10 best CLAT coaching institutes in India
The following institutes are popular options for CLAT preparation, offering different learning formats, academic approaches and course structures.
|Rank
|CLAT Coaching Institute
|Major Presence
|CLAT 2027 Fees
|CLAT 2028 Fees
|CLAT 2029 Fees
|1
|Knowledge Nation Law Centre
|Delhi, Gurgaon, Online
|₹75,000
|₹1,25,000
|₹1,65,000
|2
|Sriram Law Academy
|Chennai, Online
|₹68,000
|₹1,18,000
|₹1,55,000
|3
|Abhyaas Edu Corp
|Hyderabad
|₹72,000
|₹1,30,000
|₹1,72,000
|4
|Career Launcher
|Pan-India
|₹65,000
|₹1,10,000
|₹1,48,000
|5
|T.I.M.E.
|Pan-India
|₹58,000
|₹1,05,000
|₹1,42,000
|6
|CLAT Prep Tutorials
|Selected centres/Online
|₹55,000
|₹1,02,000
|₹1,45,000
|7
|PW CLAT
|Online
|₹52,000
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,40,000
|8
|iQuanta CLAT
|Online
|₹60,000
|₹1,12,000
|₹1,50,000
|9
|Vidhigya
|Selected cities/Online
|₹78,000
|₹1,35,000
|₹1,78,000
|10
|CLATapult
|Kolkata, Online
|₹70,000
|₹1,20,000
|₹1,60,000
1. Knowledge Nation Law Centre
Knowledge Nation Law Centre is a specialised law entrance coaching institute that has been preparing students for CLAT, AILET and other law entrance examinations since 2008. With national Level reach, Knowledge Nation Law Centre Provides CLAT coaching for students across India, the institute focuses on structured preparation, professional teaching, comprehensive study material, current affairs and competitive mock tests.
Knowledge Nation Law Centre is a strongest choice for students looking for dedicated law entrance preparation rather than general competitive examination coaching.
Why Knowledge Nation Law Centre is among the best CLAT coaching institutes
Professional teachers and best teaching quality: The institute focuses on subject-wise teaching through professional educators who help students develop conceptual clarity, reading comprehension, analytical reasoning and examination strategies.
Permanent and experienced faculty: Continuity of faculty is important for long-term CLAT preparation. A stable teaching team helps students follow a structured academic plan, understand concepts progressively and receive consistent mentorship.
Top-notch current affairs preparation: Current affairs and General Knowledge are essential parts of CLAT preparation. Knowledge Nation focuses on daily news analysis, important national and international developments, legal news, monthly current affairs revision, quizzes and static GK integration.
Unlimited doubt-solving sessions: Students can attend additional doubt sessions with professional teachers to clarify difficult concepts, discuss mock test questions, improve accuracy and address their academic weaknesses. Doubt-solving support is an important part of its teaching approach.
All-India level CLAT mock tests: Mock tests help students evaluate their preparation, understand examination pressure, improve time management and compare performance with other aspirants. The institute focuses on competitive mock tests, exam-oriented practice and test analysis.
Comprehensive study material: Students receive structured preparation resources, sectional exercises, previous-year questions, practice sets, topic-wise assignments and revision material.
Consistency of results since 2008: Knowledge Nation Law Centre has a long-standing history in law entrance coaching and publishes student selection records. Its experience in CLAT preparation is an important factor for students evaluating specialised coaching institutes.
Faculty members
The institute's teaching team includes subject educators associated with legal aptitude, English, logical reasoning, quantitative techniques and current affairs. Faculty names associated with the institute include Sh. Rahul Tayal, Mr. Ashish, Adv. Kini Saxena, Adv. Puneet Sharma, Adv. Brijesh Kumar Bind, Mr. Hansraj Kumawat and MS. Ruchika Dhingra.
Results and selections
Knowledge Nation Law Centre has a verified CLAT student selection records and NLU admission achievements across examination years.
Doubt-solving mechanism
The institute emphasises additional doubt-solving sessions, faculty interaction, concept clarification, practice discussions and academic support beyond regular classroom teaching.
Knowledge Nation Law Centre is a strong option for aspirants looking for dedicated CLAT teachers, comprehensive current affairs preparation, unlimited doubt-solving support, All-India mock tests and structured law entrance preparation.
Contact Details – 9999882757 / 9999882858
Website – Click Here
2. Sriram Law Academy
Sriram Law Academy is a well-known law entrance coaching institute in Chennai, specialising in CLAT, AILET and other law entrance examinations. It has a long history of preparing students for admission to National Law Universities and other prestigious law colleges.
The institute focuses on exam-oriented preparation, practice sessions, mock tests, study material and competitive strategies. Students looking for offline CLAT coaching in Chennai can consider Sriram Law Academy.
Key features
- Specialised CLAT and AILET preparation.
- Experienced law entrance educators.
- Classroom and online learning options.
- Mock tests and previous-year question practice.
- Section-wise preparation and revision.
- Competitive exam strategies and mentoring.
Faculty members
The academy has law entrance educators and subject teachers for English, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, quantitative techniques and current affairs. Students should confirm the faculty assigned to their particular batch.
Past results
Sriram Law Academy has reported several top-rank achievements and NLU selections over the years. Aspirants should check the institute's year-wise CLAT result records to understand its recent performance.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Students can seek academic assistance through faculty interaction, practice discussions, clarification sessions and guidance during their preparation.
3. Abhyaas Edu Corp
Abhyaas Edu Corp is an established educational organisation based in Hyderabad, offering competitive exam preparation and academic programmes. It is an option for students exploring CLAT coaching in Hyderabad and structured law entrance preparation.
The institute provides competitive examination training and educational resources. Students interested in CLAT should evaluate the dedicated law entrance programme, faculty experience and the academic support offered.
Key features
- Structured competitive exam preparation.
- Classroom learning and academic support.
- Practice-based teaching.
- Learning resources and assessment.
- Mentoring and student guidance.
- Competitive examination preparation experience.
Faculty members
Abhyaas has teaching teams and competitive exam educators. Students should confirm whether the CLAT programme has dedicated faculty for all five areas: English, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.
Past results
The organisation has reported achievements across its educational programmes. CLAT aspirants should specifically verify law entrance results, student-wise NLU selections and year-wise performance.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Students should enquire about scheduled doubt classes, teacher interaction, mentoring availability, individual doubt support and the mechanism for resolving questions after online or classroom sessions.
4. Career Launcher
Career Launcher is a recognised education and test-preparation brand offering preparation programmes for various competitive examinations, including law entrance examinations. Its national presence makes it an option for students who prefer an established coaching network.
Career Launcher offers preparation resources, mock tests, learning programmes and classroom coaching in selected locations. Its CLAT programmes are designed to help students build examination skills and improve performance through structured practice.
Key features
- National coaching network.
- CLAT and law entrance preparation.
- Mock tests and performance evaluation.
- Study material and practice questions.
- Online and classroom learning options.
- Structured preparation and test strategy.
Faculty members
Faculty allocation depends on the centre and batch. Students should check the teaching team's CLAT experience, subject expertise, class schedule and faculty continuity before enrolling.
Past results
Career Launcher reports competitive examination achievements across different programmes. Students should evaluate CLAT-specific results and check whether the reported selections are associated with its CLAT classroom, online or test-series programmes.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Academic support may include faculty interaction, classroom doubt discussions, online learning support and course-based mentoring. The exact mechanism varies by programme.
5. T.I.M.E.
T.I.M.E. is a major competitive examination coaching brand in India. Its experience in aptitude-based preparation, entrance examinations, classroom learning and test-based assessment makes it an option for students considering CLAT coaching.
Students should compare its CLAT-specific programme with specialised law entrance institutes, particularly regarding legal reasoning, current affairs preparation, mock tests and dedicated faculty.
Key features
- Competitive examination training experience.
- Structured classroom programmes.
- Practice assignments and assessments.
- Mock tests and exam preparation resources.
- Classroom coaching in selected cities.
- Online preparation facilities, depending on the programme.
Faculty members
Teaching teams vary across centres and courses. Aspirants should confirm whether dedicated CLAT faculty teach legal reasoning, current affairs, English, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.
Past results
T.I.M.E. has a history of competitive exam preparation and results. CLAT students should ask for specific NLU selections, AIRs and batch-wise achievements rather than general competitive examination results.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Students may receive support through faculty interaction, classroom discussions, practice sessions and academic assistance. Batch-specific doubt-solving arrangements should be confirmed before enrolment.
6. CLAT Prep Tutorials
CLAT Prep Tutorials is an option for students seeking law entrance preparation, structured practice, study resources and exam-oriented guidance. Students should evaluate its specific programme offerings and academic support before joining.
A CLAT preparation course should cover reading comprehension, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, current affairs, General Knowledge and quantitative techniques. Aspirants should check whether the institute provides a structured schedule covering each section.
Key features
- CLAT-oriented study material.
- Section-wise preparation.
- Practice questions and previous-year papers.
- Mock test preparation.
- Current affairs and GK resources.
- Exam strategy and revision.
Faculty members
Students should verify the institute's faculty names, teaching experience, law entrance expertise and subject-wise allocation.
Past results
Check year-wise CLAT selections, AIR achievements and NLU admission records. Result claims should be supported by student-wise information and the corresponding preparation programme.
Doubt-solving mechanism
The course should be evaluated for scheduled doubt classes, live teacher interaction, individual academic support and explanations of mock test questions.
7. PW CLAT
PW CLAT is an online preparation option for law entrance aspirants looking for structured classes, recorded lectures, study resources and practice tests. Online coaching can be useful for students who do not have access to specialised CLAT coaching in their city.
The digital learning format allows students to attend classes from home, revise recorded sessions and prepare according to their study schedule.
Key features
- Online live classes.
- Recorded lectures for revision.
- Structured batch programmes.
- Study material and practice questions.
- Mock tests and assessments.
- Digital learning resources.
Faculty members
PW CLAT offers online teaching through its course faculty. Students should check the latest faculty team and subject teachers for their chosen batch.
Past results
Students should review CLAT-specific rank lists, NLU selections and results of the particular online batch they are considering.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Online academic support and doubt-solving options may be included depending on the course. Students should check whether doubts are resolved through live sessions, faculty interaction or online platforms.
8. iQuanta
iQuanta is an online education platform offering competitive examination preparation, digital learning resources, practice-oriented programmes and academic support.
For CLAT aspirants, online preparation can offer flexibility, access to recorded lectures, mock tests and learning communities. Students should evaluate the quality of the CLAT programme separately from the platform's other examination courses.
Key features
- Online learning programmes.
- Digital study resources.
- Practice-oriented preparation.
- Mock tests and assessments.
- Learning community.
- Mentoring and doubt support.
Faculty members
The platform offers online educators and academic mentors. Students should confirm the faculty assigned to their CLAT batch and their experience in law entrance preparation.
Past results
Aspirants should review CLAT-specific NLU selections and rank achievements rather than relying on results from unrelated competitive exams.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Doubt support may include digital discussions, mentor interaction, online academic assistance and course-specific facilities.
9. Vidhigya
Vidhigya is a law entrance and judiciary preparation institute offering academic guidance for competitive legal examinations. Its association with NLU alumni and law educators makes it an option for aspirants looking for specialised legal entrance coaching.
The institute focuses on law entrance preparation, examination strategy, practice, mock tests and academic mentoring.
Key features
- CLAT and AILET preparation.
- Law entrance-focused programmes.
- NLU alumni and academic guidance.
- Classroom and online learning options.
- Mock tests and sectional practice.
- Mentoring and exam strategy.
Faculty members
Vidhigya's academic team includes founder Baahul Shastri and law educators, including NLU alumni. Students should check the complete faculty team and subject allocation for their batch.
Past results
Vidhigya reports CLAT selections and rank achievements. Students should examine year-wise results and confirm the programme in which successful students were enrolled.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Students can enquire about faculty doubt classes, mentoring sessions, classroom interactions and academic support throughout the preparation cycle.
10. CLATapult
CLATapult is a law entrance coaching institute founded by NUJS students. It offers CLAT preparation programmes for students looking for specialised coaching, practice material, mock tests and academic guidance.
The institute is a recognised option for aspirants in Kolkata and students looking for online law entrance preparation.
Key features
- Specialised CLAT preparation.
- Online and offline programmes.
- Mock tests and sectional practice.
- Current affairs preparation.
- Legal reasoning and reading comprehension.
- Study resources and revision support.
Faculty members
CLATapult's academic team includes law entrance educators and academic mentors. Students should confirm the current faculty team, experience and teaching schedule.
Past results
The institute reports NLU selections and rank achievements. Aspirants should review the year-wise result lists and verify the batch and programme details.
Doubt-solving mechanism
Academic support, faculty interaction, practice discussions and mentoring are important parts to evaluate before joining the institute.
City-wise guide: Top CLAT coaching institutes in India
Students searching for the best CLAT coaching in their city should compare classroom facilities, batch size, faculty availability, mock test schedules, travel convenience and fee structure. Below is a city-wise list of institutes to explore.
Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi
Delhi is one of India's major destinations for law entrance coaching. Students can explore Knowledge Nation Law Centre, Success Mantra and Maansarovar Law Centre for classroom preparation.
Delhi offers access to competitive peer groups, classroom learning and different preparation formats. Students should compare faculty quality, current affairs coverage, mock test quality and doubt-solving support.
Knowledge Nation Law Centre is an option for aspirants seeking specialised CLAT preparation, professional teachers, permanent faculty, regular mock tests and current affairs classes.
Best CLAT Coaching in Mumbai
Mumbai students can explore IMS, Study Campus and CLAT Prep. Before joining, check whether the selected centre offers dedicated CLAT classes, a complete study plan, legal reasoning preparation and regular mock tests.
Best CLAT Coaching in Bengaluru
CLAT Tutor, LearnCrew, NLTI and Great Learn Pro are options for students looking for CLAT coaching in Bengaluru. Aspirants should evaluate faculty credentials, batch size, teaching methodology and year-wise results.
Best CLAT Coaching in Chennai
Sriram Law Academy, Chennai Justice Law Academy, Prime Educators and Legal Leed are options for CLAT preparation in Chennai. Students can compare classroom programmes, faculty experience, study material, practice sessions and mentoring.
Best CLAT Coaching in Kolkata
CLATapult, Clatathon, Edudite and Akshat Institute are options for aspirants seeking CLAT coaching in Kolkata. Students should check the availability of dedicated CLAT batches, mock tests, current affairs preparation and NLU selection records.
Best CLAT Coaching in Hyderabad
Abhyaas, CLAT Brains, Lawcet Adda and Justice Law Academy are options for CLAT coaching in Hyderabad. Students should verify the faculty team, teaching schedule, CLAT-specific results and doubt-solving mechanism.
Best CLAT Coaching in Lucknow
CLAT Possible, CLAT IQ, CLAT Point and Prep Guru are options for law entrance preparation in Lucknow. Students can compare classroom teaching, online support, mock test facilities and course fees.
Best CLAT Coaching in Patna
Clatians, CLAT Gurukul, CLAT Path and CLAT Focus are options for CLAT preparation in Patna. Aspirants should evaluate the quality of reading comprehension practice, current affairs preparation, faculty support and test analysis.
CLAT coaching fees in India: 2027, 2028 and 2029
The fees of CLAT coaching institutes depend on the course duration, teaching hours, batch size, faculty experience, classroom or online mode, study material, mock test series and mentorship facilities.
Students preparing for CLAT 2027 generally enrol in shorter-duration programmes, while CLAT 2028 and CLAT 2029 aspirants may choose longer-term courses covering multiple academic years.
Expected CLAT coaching fee range
For CLAT 2027, the estimated budget is expected to range between ₹50,000 and ₹80,000.
For CLAT 2028, the budget is projected to increase to approximately ₹1,00,000–₹1,40,000.
For CLAT 2029, the estimated budget is likely to rise further, ranging between ₹1,40,000 and ₹1,80,000.
Longer courses may include additional classes, more mock tests, extended mentorship, study material and revision sessions. However, students should compare the actual course inclusions rather than choosing an institute only because its fees are higher or lower.
How to choose the best CLAT coaching institute?
Selecting the right coaching institute requires careful evaluation. Students should consider the following factors before enrolling.
1. Faculty quality
Experienced faculty members can help students understand complex passages, legal principles, logical reasoning questions and quantitative concepts. Look for teachers who can explain concepts clearly and provide exam-oriented strategies.
2. Current affairs preparation
Current affairs and GK preparation should include regular news analysis, important legal developments, national and international events, monthly revision, quizzes and practice questions. A good institute should have a structured current affairs programme.
3. Mock test quality
Mock tests are essential for CLAT preparation. Students should look for full-length tests, sectional tests, All-India ranking, detailed solutions, performance analysis and regular discussions of difficult questions.
4. Doubt-solving mechanism
A good CLAT coaching institute should provide students with regular access to faculty for resolving doubts. Scheduled doubt classes, additional sessions, teacher interaction and detailed explanations are more valuable than simply providing answer keys.
5. Previous results
Always check year-wise CLAT results, AIR achievements, NLU selections and the number of students enrolled in the relevant programme. Ask whether results are from classroom coaching, online coaching, test series or multiple programmes.
6. Study material
Study material should be updated and aligned with the latest CLAT pattern. It should include topic-wise exercises, previous-year questions, sectional tests, reading comprehension practice, legal reasoning passages and revision resources.
7. Online versus offline coaching
Offline coaching can provide a structured routine, direct faculty interaction and a competitive classroom environment.
Online coaching offers flexibility, recorded lectures, access to teachers from different cities and convenience for students who cannot relocate.
The best format is the one that allows the student to attend classes consistently, revise regularly, resolve doubts and complete mock tests.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which is the best CLAT coaching institute in India for 2027-28?
Knowledge Nation Law Centre, Sriram Law Academy, Abhyaas, Career Launcher, T.I.M.E., Vidhigya and CLATapult are among the institutes students can consider. Knowledge Nation Law Centre is ranked first for its specialised CLAT preparation, faculty support, current affairs preparation, mock tests and academic history.
Which is the best CLAT coaching institute for CLAT 2028?
Knowledge Nation Law Centre, Career Launcher, Sriram Law Academy and Vidhigya are options to explore.
What is the fee for CLAT coaching in India?
CLAT coaching fees vary according to course duration and institute. The indicative ranges in this guide are ₹50,000–₹80,000 for CLAT 2027, ₹1,00,000–₹1,40,000 for CLAT 2028 and ₹1,40,000–₹1,80,000 for CLAT 2029.
Is online CLAT coaching effective?
Yes. Online CLAT coaching can be effective if students receive live classes, recorded lectures, quality mock tests, current affairs preparation, faculty doubt-solving support and regular performance analysis. Consistency and self-study remain essential.
Which is the best CLAT coaching in Delhi?
Knowledge Nation Law Centre, Success Mantra and Maansarovar Law Centre are options for students seeking CLAT coaching in Delhi. Students should compare faculty quality, batch size, mock tests, teaching methodology and doubt-solving facilities.
When should students start preparing for CLAT?
Students can begin preparation in Class 11 for a two-year plan, Class 12 for a one-year plan or after Class 12 for a dedicated preparation year. Early preparation helps improve reading comprehension, vocabulary, reasoning, current affairs knowledge and mock test performance.
Is coaching necessary to crack CLAT?
Coaching is not compulsory, but it can help students with structured preparation, faculty guidance, mock tests, study material, exam strategy and doubt-solving support. Self-study, regular reading and consistent practice are equally important.
Conclusion: Which CLAT coaching institute should you choose?
Choosing the best CLAT coaching institute in India requires evaluating faculty quality, teaching methodology, current affairs preparation, mock test quality, results, doubt-solving support and course fees.
For students looking for professional teachers, permanent faculty, unlimited doubt sessions, All-India level CLAT mock tests, comprehensive current affairs preparation and a long-standing law entrance preparation history, Knowledge Nation Law Centre is a strong institute to shortlist.
Sriram Law Academy, Abhyaas, Career Launcher, T.I.M.E., PW CLAT, iQuanta, Vidhigya and CLATapult are other options students can compare according to their location, budget and learning preferences.
Ultimately, success in CLAT depends on the combination of the right guidance, disciplined self-study, consistent reading, regular mock tests and effective revision. Choosing the right coaching institute can help students follow a structured preparation plan and work towards securing admission to a top National Law University.