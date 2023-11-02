Unlocking Your Dream Home: Benefits of Pre-Approved Home Loan Offers

Top 3 Benefits of Pre-Approved Home Loan

Here, take a look at the top benefits of pre-approved home loans:

1. Faster Loan Disbursal

Since the majority of your loan verification is done at an early stage, the home loan disbursal process becomes prompt and easy once the property is finalized. You will only need to get the property documents verified at a later stage. The lender disburses the loan amount as soon as the document verification is completed. This proves beneficial when you are urgently looking for finances and need to book an apartment or house at the earliest.

2. House Hunting Made Easier

The real estate market hosts a pool of housing options, including independent homes, apartments, villas, and more. With a pre-approved home loan and pre-determined budget, the search for a suitable home becomes easier. For example, if you have a pre-approved sanctioned amount of INR 75 lakhs, you can shortlist houses or flats that cost anywhere between INR 70-80 lakhs. However, make sure you have enough savings for a down payment as it is not included in the Home Loan amount.

3. Better Scope for Financial Planning

A pre-approved home loan makes you aware of your home loan eligibility. That way, you can plan your finances accordingly and apply for a suitable loan amount that can be paid off comfortably without the fear of the loan application being rejected.

Now that you are well-versed with the advantages of a pre-approved home loan, check how to apply for one.