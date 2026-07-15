Backtesting Errors That Lead To Live Trading Losses

A beautiful backtest can fool you

Here is the most sobering study on this topic. Researchers at Quantopian looked at 888 real trading algorithms built by users of their platform. They compared each backtest with at least six months of real, live performance. The result? The backtest Sharpe ratio, the risk-adjusted return number most traders chase, told them almost nothing about live results. The R-squared was below 0.025. In plain words, the backtest score explained less than 3% of what actually happened in live trading (Wiecki et al., 2016).

There was a second finding, and it hurts more. The more a person backtested a strategy, the bigger the gap between the backtest and live results. Every extra hour of tweaking made the backtest less trustworthy, not more.

Now remember who wrote these strategies. All 888 were built by people who could code well enough to build and run an algorithm. Coding skill did not close the gap. If anything, it made things worse, because good coders test more versions faster, and every new version is one more chance to fit noise instead of signal.

This is what overfitting means. Your model learns the random quirks of your historical data instead of a real, repeatable pattern. It looks smart on old data and performs close to a coin flip on new data.

There is simple math behind this too. David Bailey and Marcos López de Prado showed that if you test enough versions of a strategy on the same data, one of them will show a great Sharpe ratio just by luck. Their fix, called the Deflated Sharpe Ratio, lowers your score based on how many versions you tried (Bailey & López de Prado). Most retail traders never count their tries. So most retail Sharpe ratios are inflated, and nobody knows by how much.

Even real edges shrink over time. McLean and Pontiff studied 97 trading signals published in academic journals. On average, returns were 26% lower after the study period ended, and 58% lower after the paper was published, as more traders crowded into the same trade (Journal of Finance, 2016). So here is a safe working rule: whatever your backtest shows, expect live results to be weaker. Your job is to estimate how much weaker, before you risk money.