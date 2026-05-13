From IPL Spotlight To A ₹2,000 Crore Entrepreneurial Empire

When entrepreneur and Catalyst Group Founder A.S. Pandit was invited as a distinguished guest during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, it symbolized more than just a high-profile appearance.

It reflected the growing influence of a business leader who has spent the last 15 years building scalable ecosystems that help ordinary individuals become financially independent entrepreneurs.

Today, through Catalyst Group, Catalyst School of Business (CSB), and brands like Growfitz, A.S. Pandit has built a diversified business ecosystem with an estimated enterprise value exceeding ₹2,000 crore, spanning education, FMCG, international trade, and real estate across India and the UAE.