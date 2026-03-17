As AI Gets Smarter, Who Stays in Charge?

Responsibility must start at the beginning

AI systems learn from data and that data often reflects patterns from the real world. If these patterns are not carefully examined, AI systems can unintentionally repeat them. This is why many experts argue that fairness and transparency cannot be added later in the process. They need to be built into AI systems from the very beginning. This is where the idea of Responsible AI becomes important. In simple terms, Responsible AI refers to designing and using artificial intelligence in ways that are fair, transparent, accountable and beneficial for the society.

According to industry research, 96% of organisations support some level of government regulation around AI, yet only 2% say they have fully operationalised responsible AI practices across their systems. This gap shows how much work still remains. At the same time, companies that effectively use data and AI are seeing significant advantages- data-driven organisations can achieve 10–15% higher revenue growth compared to their peers.

Responsible AI requires regular evaluation of how these systems perform and identifying where they may create unintended consequences. Many organisations are developing frameworks to guide how AI should be designed and deployed responsibly. Accenture, for example, has had a Responsible AI program in place for several years and continues to strengthen its focus on fairness, transparency, and accountability in how AI systems are built and used.