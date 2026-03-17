As AI Gets Smarter, Who Stays in Charge?

AI systems are getting smarter every day. They can analyse large volumes of data, write code, recommend decisions and generate unique ideas. But as these systems become more capable, one question becomes harder to ignore: who stays in charge?
Across industries, organisations are beginning to recognise that building and leveraging a powerful AI system is only one part of the challenge. The bigger task is to ensure that these systems are designed and used in ways that remain fair and transparent.
So how do we address this challenge? Let’s take a closer look.
Responsibility must start at the beginning
AI systems learn from data and that data often reflects patterns from the real world. If these patterns are not carefully examined, AI systems can unintentionally repeat them. This is why many experts argue that fairness and transparency cannot be added later in the process. They need to be built into AI systems from the very beginning. This is where the idea of Responsible AI becomes important. In simple terms, Responsible AI refers to designing and using artificial intelligence in ways that are fair, transparent, accountable and beneficial for the society.
According to industry research, 96% of organisations support some level of government regulation around AI, yet only 2% say they have fully operationalised responsible AI practices across their systems. This gap shows how much work still remains. At the same time, companies that effectively use data and AI are seeing significant advantages- data-driven organisations can achieve 10–15% higher revenue growth compared to their peers.
Responsible AI requires regular evaluation of how these systems perform and identifying where they may create unintended consequences. Many organisations are developing frameworks to guide how AI should be designed and deployed responsibly. Accenture, for example, has had a Responsible AI program in place for several years and continues to strengthen its focus on fairness, transparency, and accountability in how AI systems are built and used.
Looking beyond the algorithm
Responsible AI is not only about how algorithms are written but also means looking at the wider systems around technology. This includes examining how organisations choose the companies they work with (supplier standards), how technology is purchased and implemented and whether these systems are accessible to different users. The goal is to ensure that new technologies are adopted in ways that remain fair and inclusive.
While AI systems can process information faster than humans, the responsibility for how they are used still rests with people.
Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet, emphasised this point during her address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where she spoke about the role of leadership in shaping how AI is used.
“It is humans in the lead, not humans in the loop, that will determine our future.”Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet
As organisations adopt more advanced AI systems, the real challenge is to ensure that people remain responsible for how these tools are designed, deployed and governed.
A question for the future
AI will continue to become more powerful, and its influence on businesses and societies will only grow. But the real test of progress will be how responsibly these systems are built and used. As organisations invest in AI, develop governance frameworks and expand access to digital skills, one important question remains: who stays in charge?
This is one of the questions we will explore in the upcoming panel discussion on AI for All – Humans in the Lead: Building an Inclusive AI Future, where leaders from industry, research and policy will discuss how innovation and responsibility can move forward together.
Stay tuned as we share more details soon.