Ariel's #ShareTheLoad: Spotlighting the Mental Burden on Women with #HomeTeam

A woman often finds herself juggling two full-time jobs—one at the office and another at home. Detaching herself from household responsibilities becomes a constant struggle. "Did the kids get to school on time?" "Does he know the maid comes at 4?" These worries will persistently bother her if partners fail to equally share the responsibilities. Ariel's #ShareTheLoad movement has been advocating this cause for almost a decade now, promoting the idea of a balanced household where household responsibilities are shared equally.

Furthermore, men frequently phone their wives to inquire about the whereabouts of household items, asking questions like, 'Where are the socks?' or 'Where's the toor dal stored?' This contributes to the mental burden shouldered by women who manage the household, especially when they're away. Ariel launched a satirical solution that marks the first-ever attempt to address this prevalent issue of domestic burden. Leveraging a satirical insight—79% of men agree that their wives call to check on the household when they are away from home—Home Map provides a practical solution. It offers husbands a digital map of their homes, enabling seamless navigation through the kitchen, laundry room, and bedroom. The aim is to use this tongue-in-cheek solution to spark a conversation on the mental load and help husbands earn the trust of their wives. Ariel left the audience with the question: 'Is this app truly necessary?

