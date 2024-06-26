Ariel's #ShareTheLoad: Spotlighting the Mental Burden on Women with #HomeTeam

A woman often finds herself juggling two full-time jobs—one at the office and another at home. Detaching herself from household responsibilities becomes a constant struggle. "Did the kids get to school on time?" "Does he know the maid comes at 4?" These worries will persistently bother her if partners fail to equally share the responsibilities. Ariel's #ShareTheLoad movement has been advocating this cause for almost a decade now, promoting the idea of a balanced household where household responsibilities are shared equally.
Furthermore, men frequently phone their wives to inquire about the whereabouts of household items, asking questions like, 'Where are the socks?' or 'Where's the toor dal stored?' This contributes to the mental burden shouldered by women who manage the household, especially when they're away. Ariel launched a satirical solution that marks the first-ever attempt to address this prevalent issue of domestic burden. Leveraging a satirical insight—79% of men agree that their wives call to check on the household when they are away from home—Home Map provides a practical solution. It offers husbands a digital map of their homes, enabling seamless navigation through the kitchen, laundry room, and bedroom. The aim is to use this tongue-in-cheek solution to spark a conversation on the mental load and help husbands earn the trust of their wives. Ariel left the audience with the question: 'Is this app truly necessary?
To know more, watch this:
Reevaluating domestic roles
Ariel orchestrated a disruption during prime time on one of India’s largest news network. Viewers were captivated as the husband of one of the network’s esteemed anchors appeared on screen to celebrate his wife's professional dedication while shedding light on the hidden mental burden borne by women. This innovative approach ensured Ariel’s message was authentically communicated to a huge, highly engaged audience during a pivotal prime-time slot. The surprise element was heightened as the husband was depicted performing household chores like laundry, symbolizing his support for his wife's career and his active role in sharing responsibilities at home. The anchor, widely known for her success in both her professional and personal life, exemplifies the strength of their partnership. By showcasing their story, Ariel highlights the importance of such supportive relationships in achieving overall success.
Why should household chores be ‘hers’ alone?
To launch this thought-provoking campaign, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor attended the event with her father, Anil Kapoor. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, joined remotely, to take care of the business at home, representing a solid HomeTeam.
Reflecting on his own journey, Anil Kapoor said, “I've witnessed the evolution of gender roles and the importance of mutual respect and genuine teamwork in a relationship. My wife Sunita has always been my equal partner. Our relationship is founded on mutual respect and shared responsibilities. As society progresses, so too should our relationships”.
More than 50 mom influencers also attended this event promoting the revolutionizing concept of HomeTeam through their social media handles. Emphasizing the need for equality in relationships, one of the influencers said that if the home is shared, household chores should be too. Another influencer aptly put it, "If the home is ours, why should household chores be ‘hers’ alone?".
With the 7th edition of #ShareTheLoad, Ariel is surely inspiring a broader societal shift towards truly equitable domestic partnerships. It’s time for proactive involvement at home to become the new norm. Together, let’s build a stronger, more balanced households.
