Anurag Chauhan Awarded the National Award By Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

In a ceremony marked by sincerity and a sense of collective purpose, social worker Anurag Chauhan, founder of Humans for Humanity, was conferred the prestigious Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2025 (Platinum Category – Institutional) for his organisation’s transformative work in menstrual hygiene and community empowerment. The award was presented by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust.

The Trust, which has been honouring changemakers since 1983, selected Humans for Humanity as a joint Platinum Awardee for its flagship WASH Project (Women Sanitation Hygiene), an initiative that has quietly and consistently altered the landscape of menstrual health across India. The honour carries a cash prize of Rs 3,75,000 and a citation.

The jury that selected the awardees included former Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta - The Medicity, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Bharat Singh Sobti, Senior Advocate General of Punjab, Onkar Pahwa, Chairman of Avon Cycles, and industrialist Bipin Gupta, reflecting a diverse and distinguished panel of national leaders.

For Chauhan, the moment marked not just personal recognition but a decade-long struggle to make menstruation a mainstream conversation.