How AAFT University Raipur Is Building VFX And 3D Careers With Unreal Engine

An animation course after 12th can turn a love of art and film into a real career. The skill studios now value most is real-time 3D, the Unreal Engine workflow used in games and virtual production. The 3D animation and VFX course at AAFT University Raipur, a B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX, puts that skill at the centre of a full 3D and VFX degree.

Animation has moved far beyond children's cartoons. It now powers films, OTT shows, ads and games. Indian studios work on global VFX and 3D projects today, so trained animators and VFX artists are in strong demand.

AAFT University of Media and Arts in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, offers the B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX as a three-year degree, with an optional fourth Honours year, through the AAFT University School of Animation. Applications for the 2027 batch are open now.