ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving With The Emirates Red Crescent

The visit included discussions with Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Center, who welcomed the ANAX Holding team and highlighted the importance of collaboration between humanitarian organizations and the private sector in expanding charitable initiatives.

“The continued support of partners such as Mr. Sanpal and ANAX Holding plays a vital role in helping us expand our humanitarian programs and reach more people in need,” said Al Yamahi.

The contribution reflects ANAX Holding’s ongoing commitment to supporting impactful charitable efforts that align with the company’s ethos and core values. It also highlights the company’s strong belief in reinforcing the values of social solidarity.