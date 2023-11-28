Discover the Revolutionary Approach to Conscious Living with Alice Branton

Ever pondered the idea of unlocking your fullest potential, deepening your relationship with God, or truly transforming your health and overall well-being? If you find yourself nodding, then the person you need to know about is Alice Branton.
As an American spiritual leader, an enlightened being, an acclaimed speaker, and CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc., Alice Branton is making waves in the fields of self-improvement, spiritual advancement, and holistic well-being. She is at the helm of Divine Connection, an initiative offering groundbreaking, science-backed solutions for personal betterment, all clinically demonstrated to enhance health, happiness, and life satisfaction.
Under the guidance of Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, the innovator behind the Trivedi Effect®, Alice has a singular mission: to merge the realms of science, faith, and spirituality through scientific verification of the existence of a higher power. She is devoted to bringing awareness about the transformative potential of Divine Blessings.
Alice's work defies conventional scientific understanding, showing astonishing capabilities to alter both biological cells and inert substances at their most fundamental levels. These capabilities are scientifically authenticated using the most advanced technologies, with the results documented in hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific papers, and accessible in more than 2,000 universities globally.
So, how does she manage these incredible feats? Alice attributes it to the power of Divine Connection. This connection between humanity and God, she explains, is the key to elevating human consciousness and fundamentally transforming one's character—two cornerstones of personal development.
Alice makes it clear that both consciousness and character are intrinsically linked to the amount of Divine Grace we can channel through this optimal Divine Connection. By enhancing this connection through Divine Blessings, people enjoy new realms of possibility in nearly all aspects of life. Much like a high-speed internet connection that improves computer performance, a deeper Divine Connection supercharges human potential. Thousands of individuals around the globe credit Alice for profound changes in their lives, reporting newfound dimensions of well-being previously thought to be non-existent.
Drawing upon her deep understanding of the human psyche, soul, and mind, Alice employs a triad of scientific, religious, and consciousness-based principles to help people unearth their true potential and live fulfilling lives.
Alice has an impressive professional background as well. She co-created a premier leadership academy for middle and high schoolers in America, holding the dual roles of CFO and COO. Prior to this, she was the Managing Director and a Board Member for the world's then-largest handheld computer organization. She is a Bentley University graduate with an MBA in Finance.
As a compelling orator and innovative entrepreneur, Alice has impacted a diverse audience that includes corporate leaders, young entrepreneurs, and the general public. She has spoken at leading institutions and corporations like Microsoft, Nasdaq, American Express, Coca Cola, Harvard, and Coldwell Banker, Remax, among others. Moreover, her influence has reached the mainstream through her features in over 30 U.S. national television broadcasts, including ABC, NBC, FOX, and the CW. She has also held esteemed leadership positions in notable charitable organizations.
In essence, Alice Branton is a pioneering spirit dedicated to disseminating the transformative power of Divine Blessings, God's Grace, and higher consciousness, striving to integrate science, spirituality, and consciousness for the benefit of humanity.
Alice Branton is a living testament to the transformative power of enlightenment and optimized Divine Connection. She is leading the way to a new era of substantial, lasting self-improvement and personal growth.
Learn more by visiting www.divineconnection.com
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)