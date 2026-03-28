AI for All: Inside The Conversation On Building Responsible And Inclusive AI

Artificial Intelligence is shaping how we work, learn, access healthcare and interact with the world around us. From hiring systems to digital assistants and finance tools, AI is becoming part of everyday life. But as this technology becomes more powerful, it is time we ask- who is AI really being built for?
This question was at the heart of a recent panel discussion hosted by Accenture in India in collaboration with The Quint, titled ‘AI for All – Humans in the Lead: Building an Inclusive AI Future’. Held on International Women’s Day, the event brought together diverse voices from technology, design and policy to examine what it truly takes to ensure AI serves everyone.
One of the first perspectives to emerge was the need to move from participation to leadership. As Mathangi Sandilya, Lead Engineering for Accenture Products and Platforms Global Network and Gender Sponsor for Accenture in India, pointed out- it is no longer sufficient for humans to simply be part of the process; they must actively lead how AI is designed, deployed and governed.
This shift also requires systems that are accessible, human-centric, scalable to real-world challenges and accountable. Because ultimately, AI will mirror the people and perspectives that shape it.
Building on this, Rajeswari Aradhyula, Chief Design Officer at Fractal, emphasized- the deeper question is not only who gets to use AI tools, but who has the power to shape them, and influence their outcomes. After all, access without agency falls short of true inclusion.
Urvashi Aneja, Founder and Director of Digital Futures Lab, offered a critical perspective that challenged the very premise of inclusion. She cautioned that if systems are not designed responsibly, expanding access could in fact expose more people to risks. From biased outputs to unsafe digital environments, those we seek to include are often the ones most vulnerable to harm.
This raises an important question: are we building systems that are truly worth inclusion?
This leadership demands systems that are accessible, human-centric, scalable to real-world challenges and accountable. Because ultimately, AI will mirror the people and perspectives that shape it.
This discussion also explored how AI is reshaping the workplace. While AI has the potential to improve productivity and create new opportunities, there are also emerging concerns around increased workplace pressure and surveillance-driven productivity. This raises a larger question for organisations: are we deploying AI to genuinely support people or merely to optimise systems?
What lies ahead
As AI continues to evolve, the real challenge lies in building systems that are fair, inclusive and human-first. n the end, the future of AI will not be defined by technology alone
but by the choices we make, the voices we empower, and the responsibility we assume in shaping AI.