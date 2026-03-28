AI for All: Inside The Conversation On Building Responsible And Inclusive AI

Artificial Intelligence is shaping how we work, learn, access healthcare and interact with the world around us. From hiring systems to digital assistants and finance tools, AI is becoming part of everyday life. But as this technology becomes more powerful, it is time we ask- who is AI really being built for?

This question was at the heart of a recent panel discussion hosted by Accenture in India in collaboration with The Quint, titled ‘AI for All – Humans in the Lead: Building an Inclusive AI Future’. Held on International Women’s Day, the event brought together diverse voices from technology, design , and policy to examine what it truly takes to ensure AI serves everyone.

One of the first perspectives to emerge was the need to move from participation to leadership. As Mathangi Sandilya, Lead Engineering for Accenture Products and Platforms Global Network and Gender Sponsor for Accenture in India, pointed out- it is no longer sufficient for humans to simply be part of the process; they must actively lead how AI is designed, deployed and governed.

This shift also requires systems that are accessible, human-centric, scalable to real-world challenges and accountable. Because ultimately, AI will mirror the people and perspectives that shape it.