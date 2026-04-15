AI for All Was Just the Beginning. Here Are 5 Things That We Learned

Over the past few weeks, we kept coming back to this one thought- AI is moving fast and so should the conversation around how we build it responsibly. Through AI for All – Humans in the Lead: Building an Inclusive AI Future, a collaboration between The Quint and Accenture in India under Reinvent with Accenture, we explored what it really takes to build AI that works for everyone.

Through this journey, we uncovered a set of ideas that challenge how we think about technology, inclusion and responsibility. Here are some key takeaways: