Access To Accountability: Doing More On Disability Inclusion

Over a billion people in this world live with one or another form of disability. Access to education and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities is an uphill task. It becomes twice as challenging in the absence of inclusive workplaces which understand and adapt to their specific needs.

Lately India Inc. organisations have started taking cognizance of the barriers presented by visible and invisible disabilities. Leaders, mentors and colleagues have grown more aware and sensitive of the repercussions on the emotional, mental and overall well-being of those living with these conditions. Furthermore, role models in key positions are sharing their journeys with the aim of shedding stigma and boosting confidence of persons with disabilities who may otherwise be undermining their abilities. But employing people with disabilities must not only be seen as a social cause, a moral responsibility or a CSR activity.

As Mr. Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director – Global Strategy & Consulting, India, and Sponsor – Disability Inclusion, Accenture in India, observes,

“Our latest Disability Inclusion Imperative report shares, this makes business sense too - Disability Inclusion Leaders reported 1.6X more revenue, 2.6X more net income and 2X more economic profit than others.”