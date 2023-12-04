Access To Accountability: Doing More On Disability Inclusion

Over a billion people in this world live with one or another form of disability. Access to education and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities is an uphill task. It becomes twice as challenging in the absence of inclusive workplaces which understand and adapt to their specific needs.
Lately India Inc. organisations have started taking cognizance of the barriers presented by visible and invisible disabilities. Leaders, mentors and colleagues have grown more aware and sensitive of the repercussions on the emotional, mental and overall well-being of those living with these conditions. Furthermore, role models in key positions are sharing their journeys with the aim of shedding stigma and boosting confidence of persons with disabilities who may otherwise be undermining their abilities. But employing people with disabilities must not only be seen as a social cause, a moral responsibility or a CSR activity.
As Mr. Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director – Global Strategy & Consulting, India, and Sponsor – Disability Inclusion, Accenture in India, observes,
“Our latest Disability Inclusion Imperative report shares, this makes business sense too - Disability Inclusion Leaders reported 1.6X more revenue, 2.6X more net income and 2X more economic profit than others.”
In other words, persons with disabilities in the workforce bring sizable advantages with their contributions to team-building, work culture and ability to think outside the box. Accenture prioritizes disability inclusion as a key aspect of its commitment to advancing equality. Their inclusive approach encompasses various disabilities, aiming to create a thriving environment for all individuals.
Mr. Dawar believes that a barrier-free workplace with inclusive policies, and a wide range of accommodations is key. This includes:
Comprehensive medical benefits, specialized support for neurodiverse disabilities, and accessibility centers offering immersive experiences to raise awareness.
The organisation fosters a culture of trust where employees feel empowered to discuss their disabilities openly. Over 15,000 disability champions act as allies, actively supporting inclusion throughout the organisation.
They also promote ongoing learning through initiatives like Allies in Action. Accenture shares its insights through the Disability Inclusion Imperative report, providing a practical 'A List' framework covering Access, Awareness, Advocacy, Action, and Accountability.
Accenture's holistic approach aligns with the belief that true inclusion requires collective efforts, offering a valuable resource for organisations to implement inclusive practices.
As International Day of People with Disabilities approaches, Accenture envisions illuminating disability inclusion with a billion reasons to power aspirations through shared experiences and collaborative progress.
