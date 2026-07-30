AAFT Noida's Interior Design Course Prepares Students for Real-World Careers

Every space you walk into was designed by someone. The home you live in, the office you work in, the restaurant you had dinner at last weekend, the hotel lobby you stood in and thought looked beautiful all of it was the work of an interior designer who turned an idea into a real, livable space. For students who want to build that kind of career, choosing the right interior design course after 12th is the first and most important decision they will make. AAFT Noida’s School of Interior Design offers two degree programmes built to take students from their first design concept through to a professional career: the B.Des in Interior Design and the M.Des in Interior Design.

Both programmes are taught under the guidance of Ms. Sunita Kohli, Industry Dean of the AAFT School of Interior Design and one of the most respected names in Indian interior design. A Padma Shri recipient, Ms. Kohli has spent decades redefining the art of interiors with a body of work known for its timeless elegance, dedication to architectural heritage preservation, and deep cultural relevance. For students looking for an interior design college in India where learning is shaped by real industry experience at the highest level, the faculty alone sets AAFT Noida apart.

Why Is Interior Design a Growing Career in India?

India’s real estate and construction sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and the interior design industry is growing alongside it. New residential projects, commercial complexes, retail spaces, hospitality properties, and healthcare facilities are being built and fitted out at a pace that is creating strong demand for trained interior designers across the country. Indian consumers are also investing more in their homes and workspaces than at any previous point, driven by rising incomes, growing design awareness, and the influence of global design trends reaching Indian audiences through digital platforms.

The result is a real and growing shortage of professionally trained interior designers who understand both the creative and technical sides of the work. Most interior design institutes in India teach aesthetics. Very few teach the full range of skills a working interior designer actually needs: space planning, building technology, building services, material science, estimation and costing, CAD and 3D visualisation, sustainable design, Vaastu principles, and the ability to carry a project from concept to completion. That is what both the B.Des and M.Des at AAFT Noida are built to deliver.

The highest package reported from AAFT Noida’s interior design programmes is 14 LPA.

What Will You Learn in AAFT Noida’s B.Des in Interior Design?

The B.Des in Interior Design is a four-year undergraduate programme structured across eight semesters. It is one of the most thorough interior designing courses available in Delhi NCR for students after Class 12, built around studio practice, live projects, site visits, and portfolio development, with 30+ industry speaker interactions and in-house interior design festivals through the degree.

First Year: Build Strong Design Fundamentals

Semester 1 — Foundations of Interior Design — covers Drawing and Graphic Presentation, Visual Dictionary for Interiors, Drawing and Sketching, Material Exploration, Computer Application, and Presentation Skills.

Semester 2 — Functional Interiors and Materials Exploration moves into Introduction to Textile in Interior Design, Building Materials, Environmental Studies, Building Technology and Construction I, Furniture Design I, and the first full Design Project.

Students begin working in studio from semester one, which means they are making design decisions and building spatial awareness from the beginning of the degree and they are handling real materials, not just drawing them.

Second Year: Technical Depth and the History Behind the Craft

Semester 3 — History and Evolution of Interior Design covers History of Indian Architecture, Climatology, Building Technology and Construction II, Furniture Design II, an introduction to AutoCAD, and Design Project II, alongside the CARE Online Program for career readiness.

Semester 4 — Understanding Different Interior Design Styles covers History of Architecture and Interior, Building Services, Estimation and Costing, Display Design, CAD in SketchUp, and Design Project III, with EDGE Professional Practice running alongside. A Summer Internship of six to eight weeks follows the Semester 4 examinations.

Climatology and Building Services are worth pausing on. Very few undergraduate interior design programmes teach a student how a building actually behaves how it heats, cools, drains and breathes. Estimation and Costing in the same year means students learn what their ideas cost before they learn to sell them.

Third Year: Sustainability, Lighting, and Live Execution

Semester 5 — Sustainable Practices in Interior Design covers Vaastu, Green Building and Sustainable Design, Market Management, Digital Portfolio, CAD in 3ds Max, and Design Project IV.

Semester 6 — Live Projects and Furniture Design Execution covers Advance Lighting, Interior Photography, CAD in Revit, and Exhibition and Set Design.

Interior Photography is an unusual inclusion and a practical one. A designer who cannot photograph their own finished work cannot build a portfolio or a following, and most programmes leave students to figure that out on their own.

Specialisation options run within the programme across interior design, styling, lighting design, Vaastu and decoration, letting students direct their training toward the area of interior design they want to build a career in.

Fourth Year: Beyond the Room, and the Graduation Project

The fourth year is where the B.Des separates itself from a three-year degree, and it does so by widening the frame.

Semester 7 — Urban Planning and Landscape Planning covers Urban Planning, Landscape Planning, and CAD in Lumion with AR/VR. Students stop designing rooms and start designing context: how a space sits in its surroundings, how interior and exterior meet, and how to present that immersively rather than on a flat board.

Semester 8 — Graduation Project is the Graduating Design Project, covering furniture research, joinery, live-scale production and presentation skills, together with a Dissertation covering research methodology, project documentation, and the analysis of interior and furniture designs.

That last semester matters more than it sounds. A student does not leave with drawings of furniture. They leave having researched it, detailed the joinery, built it at live scale, and defended it in writing. For students comparing interior design courses in Delhi NCR on the basis of what a graduate can actually do on day one, that is the answer.

Five CAD Tools, One Per Semester

The digital training in the B.Des is structured rather than bundled. Students learn one professional tool at a time, each introduced when the work demands it: