Rare 1970 Quarter Error Value Reaches $35,000

1. 1970-S Quarter Overstrike on 1941 Canadian Quarter Error

This represents the most famous and valuable error in the 1970 quarter error list. A proof quarter from San Francisco was accidentally struck on an 80% silver 1941 Canadian quarter, creating a unique numismatic treasure. Under proper lighting and magnification, you can see remnants of the Canadian coin's design beneath the Washington quarter features.

Value Range: $35,000. This one-of-a-kind coin was graded PF65 by NGC and discovered by renowned mint error expert Mike Byers. The error gained international attention and was featured on Fox News, USA Today, and numerous numismatic publications.

How to Identify: Look for traces of the underlying Canadian design, particularly on the reverse where "1941" may be visible above "DOLLAR." This error only exists on 1970-S proof quarters with the "S" mint mark. Regular circulation strikes cannot have this particular error.

CoinKnow offers instant AI-powered identification, professional grading, and real-time market valuations. This coin value app can verify proof coins and detect overstrike characteristics that distinguish genuine errors from counterfeits.