Can AI Be Governed? The 0→1 Doctrine Proposes A New Economic Framework

Keynes described demand. Ricardo explained comparative advantage. Arrow mapped market failures. Economics has always had a frontier. The 0→1 Doctrine writes the next one: a mathematical protocol governing the millisecond an AI system acts on an economic decision — a gap that has widened with every year of deployment.
Whether it constitutes a new law of economics remains open. What it does is not. It is a prescriptive mathematical protocol — a computational constitution — governing how AI systems align with human authority before any consequential decision executes. Keynesian theory predicts. The 0→1 Doctrine halts.
Axioms and theorems
Three constitutional axioms govern the system — Delete-Before-Share, Human Dignity, and Decision Closure — supported by a body of theorems. Illustratively: the Decision Existence Theorem holds that an action executes only when regulatory, band, and human-authorisation conditions simultaneously resolve to true; the Band Sovereignty
Theorem holds that no AI system output may alter a governed system unless its normalised value falls within a pre-authorised human band.
The architecture
Every measurable parameter is normalised to a value between 0 and 1. An authority publishes the band. Within it: a sealed proof is issued and the action executes. Outside it: the action stops and a verified human decides. Accountability is built before the fact, not reconstructed after it.
Illustration 1 — Within Band
Parameter: Carbon compliance · Output: 0.67 · Band: [0.55, 0.80] · INSIDE
✓ Proof sealed. Action executes.
Illustration 2 — Outside Band
Parameter: Sovereign debt · Output: 0.91 · Band: [0.00, 0.75] · OUTSIDE
✗ Action stopped. ✓ Proof sealed. ✓ Human authority notified. Decision required.
GDP, growth and the business cycle
Sustained GDP growth requires AI-assisted decisions on investment, credit, and resource allocation to remain within declared sovereign bands. The doctrine makes this measurable and verifiable in real time. A boom built on unchecked AI-driven credit is flagged before leverage becomes systemic. A recession deepened by autonomous fiscal contraction is interrupted before the trough. A depression triggered by cascading ungoverned AI decisions becomes architecturally preventable. Revival depends on trust. The doctrine is its mathematical foundation.
Banking, credit and capital markets
Loan approvals, capital ratios, market positions — every AI output filed before it reaches a counterparty. When a parameter breaches its range, the action stops before the market moves.
Monetary policy and fiscal deficits
Inflation, employment, interest rates, deficit ceilings — all bands. When any breaches its declared limit, the record reaches the responsible authority before the decision executes.
Price, competition and taxation
Price signals, market concentration, taxation bands — every intervention filed. Every threshold breach attributable.
Digital assets and insurance
Crypto reserves, price stability, solvency ratios, catastrophe limits — a failure flagged and filed before collapse, not discovered after.
Labour, wages and trade
Wage levels, hiring criteria, employment rates — unfair outcomes cannot hide without a filed trace. Sanctions thresholds, tariff compliance — no raw data crosses borders, only bands.
Development, welfare and public goods
Benefits eligibility, poverty thresholds, social transfers, housing adequacy — no exclusion operates invisibly. Unjust allocations cannot run in silence.
Health and education
Drug dosage bands, treatment access, funding ratios — every AI-assisted decision filed before it affects a person. No shortfall disappears.
Energy, infrastructure and climate
Grid stability, power reserves, renewable targets, safety thresholds — no infrastructure decision clears without both technical and fiscal bands passing. Capital does not move before the record is filed.
Geopolitical and population economics
Foreign reserves, political stability, sanctions exposure, migration capacity — auditable, jurisdiction-portable. No nation's economic standing adjudicated by an algorithm that answers to no one.
AGI and the economic singularity
The doctrine scales. Greater capability meets the same gate. Every output — AGI, autonomous agents, swarms, robotics, and quantum-assisted systems — stops outside the band and routes to a verified human. Every known threat superintelligence poses to humanity meets the same gate. The economic singularity faces the band first.
The quantum ledger
Every financial record is a future quantum target. The doctrine's proofs are post-quantum sealed. When quantum arrives, records are forward re-signed. The ledger survives.
“Human need normalised. Supply capability normalised. Bands compared. Proof issued. Or human called. One protocol. Every domain. Every system. Every life.”
About the inventor
Vatsal Soin is a systems theorist and inventor with multiple patent filings in six continents and grants across the United States, Japan, South Africa and more.