Keynes described demand. Ricardo explained comparative advantage. Arrow mapped market failures. Economics has always had a frontier. The 0→1 Doctrine writes the next one: a mathematical protocol governing the millisecond an AI system acts on an economic decision — a gap that has widened with every year of deployment.

Whether it constitutes a new law of economics remains open. What it does is not. It is a prescriptive mathematical protocol — a computational constitution — governing how AI systems align with human authority before any consequential decision executes. Keynesian theory predicts. The 0→1 Doctrine halts.