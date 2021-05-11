Participate in Hindustan Unilever’s Grand Water Saving Challenge

If you’ve read so far and are interested in participating in this Grand Water Saving Challenge, here’s what you have to do. You need to first design (stage 1) and then create a prototype (stage2) of a flush system on a squat toilet pan (can be made from ceramic or recycled plastic) which uses no more than 2.5 litres of water to clean any visible faecal residue, evaluated using actual or simulated human faeces.

This national challenge is also backed by the ‘Healthy Cities and Communities’ initiative by the World Economic Forum that aims to improve people’s well-being by enabling them to live longer and fuller lives in their local environments. Participants can submit their entries via Startup India hub absolutely free of cost.

So, what’s in it for you?

Well, to start with there’s a fiscal incentive worth INR 5,00,000 for the first prize winner and INR 2,50,000 for the second. On top of that, the winner stands a chance to pilot their prototype at Suvidha Centre- a one of its kind urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre conceptualised by Hindustan Unilever in Mumbai. The cherry on top is knowing that your innovation might actually solve a huge problem for thousands of Indians on a daily basis.