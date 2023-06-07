Ozone Overseas secures INR 250 crore Growth Capital from Nuvama Private Equity

National, 5 June 2023: Ozone Overseas, a renowned brand in the home and office improvement solutions market, today announced that it has successfully secured INR 250 crore growth funding from PAG-backed Nuvama Private Equity's latest late-stage/pre-IPO series of funding.

With this investment, Ozone Overseas aims to bolster its existing growth chart by expanding its manufacturing capacity, reinforcing brand presence, and exploring potential synergistic acquisitions.