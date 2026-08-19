The Human Algorithm: Oren Shabat Laurent on Why Apps Can't Fix Money Issues

The Upstream Work: Examining the Money Story

This philosophy is systematically detailed in his first book, "90 Days from Scarcity to Surplus". The book challenges the prevailing assumption that financial transformation begins in the portfolio. Instead, it posits that financial behavior is decided long before a person logs into a brokerage account. The missing piece for most individuals is not knowledge, but rather the unexamined reflexes and inherited stories that govern their financial decisions.

In "90 Days from Scarcity to Surplus", the methodology is divided into three distinct phases: Awareness, Alignment, and Action. Notably, the process requires no spreadsheets for the first sixty days. The initial phase demands that individuals face their money story by examining their earliest financial memories and the unwritten scripts inherited from their childhood homes. This diagnostic work uncovers what money truly meant in their formative years, whether it represented safety, status, freedom, or danger. By conducting a scarcity audit, readers learn that scarcity is a mindset rather than a balance sheet reality.

Only after this internal architecture is mapped does the book move to alignment, where individuals design a new relationship with wealth based on a clear values compass. The final phase focuses on action, introducing the concept that discipline is overrated while systems are underrated. It is here that modern financial tools are finally deployed, but they are now directed by a conscious, aligned human algorithm. Automation becomes a tool for liberation rather than a mechanism for mindless accumulation.