Why Oral Care Deserves a Place in Stroke Recovery

When someone has a stroke, the instant focus is usually on helping them regain movement, speech, strength and independence. Families and caregivers have a lot to manage during this time, and oral care can easily take a back seat. Yet something as simple as brushing your teeth may become challenging after a stroke. Weakness or paralysis on one side of the body can make it tough to hold a toothbrush or reach the mouth appropriately. Changes in coordination, facial movement or memory can also make brushing difficult without support. Some stroke survivors may experience dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, which can make rinsing and spitting particularly challenging. For caregivers, understanding these changes can help make oral care safer and more comfortable.

What Caregivers Can Do

Where possible, let the stroke survivor do as much as they can on their own. Even when some help is needed, allowing them to participate in their oral care can help them maintain a sense of control and independence. If holding a toothbrush is tough, a caregiver may need to assist. Give the patient enough time and avoid rushing them. If they have difficulty remembering the steps or following instructions, simple reminders can help. For someone with swallowing difficulties, extra care may be needed with rinsing and spitting. What works for one person may not be suitable for another, so caregivers should speak to a dentist or specialist for guidance.