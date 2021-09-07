OPPO Salutes Its After Sales Heroes!

Has your phone all of a sudden bailed on you and you’re annoyed that you forgot to save all the #grammable pictures from your last holiday? Or are you a technology laggard worried about how to back up your office files? Maybe you’ve just bought your phone but don’t know what has gone wrong with it?

Phones have practically become our lifelines today. Whatever be the problem, we need them solved and, on most days, we wanted them fixed yesterday. And OPPO’s heroes are constantly putting out these phone fires by offering you unparalleled customer service in as many as 9 languages. Whether you need to back up your data or fix your broken screen, these heroes solve all your problems without compromising your data security. They give you a quick repair service by following a three-step process where they first understand the problem, then provide a free inspection of the phone and finally fix what needs to be repaired in your device. What's even better is that they provide free inspection even if your device has run out of its warranty period.

These heroes are punching above and beyond their weight in making your life simpler. Innovation is deep-rooted in OPPO’s DNA and the OPPO heroes are now bringing customer service to your fingertips with the Ollie Chatbot. It is designed to resolve your concerns with the help of a drop-down menu and answers all your queries from the cost of a spare part to the location of the closest service centre, in a matter of seconds. How?

Watch the video to know more!

To avail their services visit: https://support.oppo.com/in/