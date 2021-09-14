OPPO After Sales Heroes Place Their Customers At The Heart Of Their Services

Speed and accuracy are the two things that dominate the newsrooms and dictate the customer services industry today.

How fast can your food be delivered to your doorstep? When is the earliest that your package can be shipped at your home? How soon can you get problem ‘X resolved? What do you need us to work on urgently? These questions have unconsciously become part of our everyday conversations. Often, we may tune out the answers to these questions. But the robust resolving methods of our customer services assistants and their ability to keep us engaged throughout has become the essential drivers of this industry.

Today, the customer services industry only begins with sales heroes placing their customers at the heart of their services. It doesn’t end there. For a generation defined by social media updates, one of the key factors that determine a brand’s presence and market value is its customer feedback and engagement levels.

And OPPO’s After Sales heroes have placed these basic principles of relationship building and management at the centre of their operations. Phones have become an essential accessory for each one of us. The After Sales Heroes have understood that as important as it is for us to buy a high-quality phone. It is equally important that our devices are repaired quickly, if and when things go south with them.

Aimed at deepening their audience engagement, these After Sales heroes at OPPO are walking an extra mile to provide customer service in as many as nine languages. They give you a quick repair service by following a three-step process where they first understand the problem, then provide a free inspection of the phone and finally fix what needs to be repaired in your device. The cherry on the cake is that they provide free inspection even if your device has run out of its warranty period.

The After Sales heroes are there with you, guiding you through every step of the way without compromising your data security. Along these lines, they have also started a Platinum care hotline exclusively for Reno & Find users providing 24X7X365 days support in Hindi & English. It provides customers with an express solution to their queries & complaints.

Innovation is deep-rooted in OPPO’s DNA and the OPPO heroes are now bringing customer service to your fingertips with the Ollie Chatbot. This round-the-clock, 24X7 service resolves some of the basic queries that customers may have around the cost of a spare part, the location of the closest service centre, besides others in a matter of seconds.