OPPO A52: A Stylish Phone That Promises Unbeatable Performance

When it comes to buying a phone, you obviously want one that comes out tops in all departments, whether it’s display, design, camera or performance. Along with all these, price too is a crucial deciding factor. Rarely, do you have a phone that packs in all amazing features while also being well within the affordability range. Make way for the OPPO A52.

This phone is a winner all the way thanks to its FHD+ Punch-hole display, AI Quad Camera, 5000 mAh battery and unbeatable performance. What’s truly remarkable is that the OPPO A52 6GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 16,990. It comes with several exciting offers and is available offline as well as online on Amazon and Flipkart.

You can pair this phone with the awesome OPPO Enco W11 earbuds and enjoy lifelike sounds. It’s available on Flipkart for Rs 2499.

We’re not telling you anything more. Check out this cool interactive infographic.

Click on the highlights to know more about OPPO Enco W11 and on the posts, for features of OPPO A52.