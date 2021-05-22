Now Enjoy Live Music From The Comfort Of Your Home, on MX TakaTak!
Live music sessions on the app every night at 8:30 pm
The popularity of live concerts will never fade, as the experience of performing in front of an audience and seeing their reactions, and that of the crowd witnessing how the magic is made, are absolutely unmatched. The need of the hour is safety and being confined to our home, but if you have been missing music concerts and want to enjoy live musical performances by your favourite artists, MX TakaTak is making your wish come true with the #StayHomeStayTakaTak campaign.
MX TakaTak has already established itself as one of the leading short video platforms in India today. As one of the first homegrown platforms to feature live events as an offering for its large and diverse user base, it is enabling popular influencers to engage with their fans from across the country.
This campaign, which started from May 20th will last till 24th May. As part of it, every night at 8:30 pm, a popular contemporary artist will perform their music live on the app. Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari was the opening night artist on the 20th, while rapper Kr$na entertained the users on the 21st.
The line-up for Saturday, Sunday and Monday features rapper Divine, singer Arjun Kanungo and Ash King respectively.
The best part about the campaign is that apart from letting people enjoy live music from the comforts of their home, the app will also urge viewers to click on a button that will appear on their screens during these live sessions and donate to a fundraiser for a COVID-19 cause called Mission Oxygen - Helping Hospitals Save Lives.
Speaking about this gig, Arjun Kanungo said, “Small beginnings lead to big things and this is my small way towards keeping the spirits high of all my fans and followers. I’m excited about performing for you guys so don’t forget to stream the live session exclusively on MX TakaTak.”
Singer Ash King concluded saying, “I enjoy performing for the crowds but this act on MX TakaTak will help drive contributions towards fighting the pandemic which makes it even more close to my heart.”
Get set for this musical ride to relieve your stress and uplift your mood starting 20th to May 24th May, every day at 8:30 pm only on MX TakaTak!
