Nomophobia: The Anxiety of Low Battery & How OPPO is Innovating to Tackle It

During the panel discussion, Damyant Singh Khanoria highlighted OPPO's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers by investing in research and development to develop sustainable battery optimization and charging technologies. He discussed how OPPO's focus on battery technology is enabling the company to transform users' charging experience and increase the power of smartphones. Additionally, he shared how OPPO's brand vision of "technology for mankind" is driving the company to create products that prioritize kindness for the world, including upgrading the world of smartphone charging to revolutionize the user experience while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies.

Watch this panel discussion to know about the latest breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging, battery lifespan, and the future of fast charging.