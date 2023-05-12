Nomophobia: The Anxiety of Low Battery & How OPPO is Innovating to Tackle It

As we continue to rely more and more on our smartphones, a new study has shown that many people in India experience low battery anxiety or nomophobia, the fear of not having your mobile phone with you or when it’s not usable. According to the study conducted in partnership with OPPO India, 74% of respondents feel anxious when their phone batteries are low. The study also found that most people engage with their phones as their first activity in the morning as well as their last activity at night. Additionally, 87% of respondents have a habit of using their smartphones while it's getting charged.
To better understand nomophobia and how to address it, The Quint held a panel discussion with psychologist and content creator Divija Bhasin, Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO of OPPO India, and Arushi Chawla, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research. The panel discussed the reasons why nomophobia is so prevalent, including the safety, accessibility, and convenience factors associated with smartphones. Divija Bhasin discussed her experience with clients and how this issue is not just limited to young users, but also affects the elderly.
During the panel discussion, Damyant Singh Khanoria highlighted OPPO's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers by investing in research and development to develop sustainable battery optimization and charging technologies. He discussed how OPPO's focus on battery technology is enabling the company to transform users' charging experience and increase the power of smartphones. Additionally, he shared how OPPO's brand vision of "technology for mankind" is driving the company to create products that prioritize kindness for the world, including upgrading the world of smartphone charging to revolutionize the user experience while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies.
Watch this panel discussion to know about the latest breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging, battery lifespan, and the future of fast charging.
