NMIMS Global Access Paves Career Paths of over 84,000 Individuals

Providing learners an insight, Rajiv Shah, CEO & Director, NMIMS Global Access, says, “Students at NMIMS Global Access are guaranteed that their learning meets the skilling outcomes essential for today’s professionals. Programs by NMIMS Global Access are on-par with high-ranking campus programs and have thus received due recognition by over 7500 top corporates and SMBs in India and across the world”.

Corporate Recognition

Students at NMIMS Global Access come from and transition to managerial as well as key leadership positions at premiere corporates such as Amazon, HCL, HP, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj, Hindustan Unilever, Barclays, HDFC Bank, Uber, TCS & more. NMIMS Global Access is also enabling companies to transform their human talent while creating a future-oriented efficient and enhanced workforce that is equipped to leading transformations.

Future Oriented Programs

The institution offers programs such as an executive MBA, PG Diploma in Business Management, MSc. In Applied Finance, Professional Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Programs with industry-specific specialisations. These programs are updated regularly and taught by academia and industry faculty. A few programs even offer certification from Harvard Business Publishing Education, a Capstone project to enable hands-on learning and a partnership with Stukent.

While the institution has acclaimed success and acceptance for its management programs over the years, it is also planning on foraying into the new-age tech domain of data science, AI, ML, cloud computing and cyber security to provide future ready skilling to the white-collar workforce of India. Programs by NMIMS Global Access are recognised and well accepted as SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University has been accredited with the Grade A+ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This accreditation is a mark of the highest standards of higher education for universities in India. The University has also been conferred the Autonomy Category I status by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Enriched online learning experience

The learning experience by NMIMS Global Access is designed to allow learners to study anytime anywhere, across devices from an app which facilitates live lectures, multimedia learning options (audio, video, slides), access to an e-library with 1,000’s of renowned titles and query resolution with faculty. Alumni are conferred with the NMIMS Global Access Alumni status and gain access to a nationwide network of proficient individuals. These are but a few compelling reasons why 70,000 students and 13,900 alumni from 8000 PIN codes across rural and urban India have chosen NMIMS Global Access as their higher education partner.

You too can apply for the programs at distance.nmims.edu & executive.nmims.edu.

To be a plausible option in the current unpredictable market, the ed-tech major has made online education affordable through various financing options that make the finest education accessible to all.

About NMIMS Global Access (NGA-SCE):

NMIMS Global Access is India’s premier online and distance institution. It began as the School of Distance Learning in 1994 to provide the emerging Indian economy with skilled management professionals. In the early 2000’s when unrecognised online courses proliferated the market, the School of Distance Learning was amongst the first to spot the need for quality, affordable, UGC-recognised higher education programs that could be delivered via digital platforms. That led to the institute metamorphosing into NMIMS Global Access (NGASCE) with a core mandate of making excellent higher education accessible to the youth and working professionals of India and Bharat online.