NEXA Celebrates Artists’ Love For Original Indian English Music

India’s music palette is no longer limited to quintessential Bollywood songs. The young Indian music lovers fancy everything from Pop, Indie, EDM, to Jazz. Their appreciation for an expansive range of music has also beckoned an exciting era for homegrown musicians and artists. An era where artists have more room to create, experiment and inspire. A kind of music that resonates and transcends borders.

And in a bid to promote indigenous talent, NEXA launched NEXA Music. A first-of-its-kind platform, this collaboration has roped in musical maestro A R Rahman as a mentor for all aspiring musicians. It aims to cast the spotlight on the creators of original English-language music across the country. NEXA Music is offering Indian audience indie music’s next breed of role models. But most importantly it is giving a real chance for raw talent that celebrates Gen Z’s musical choices and gives them the opportunity to vibe to the music any given time of the day.

The project is rooted in the brand’s philosophy and idea that there is a void in Indian English Music that needs to be filled. And A R Rahman endorses this idea that musicians today need to make music that transcends borders and has a global appeal. Thus, making NEXA Music a great platform for all the raw and fresh talent out there who are waiting for their chance to shine on the international stage to create music that is truly global.

The vision behind establishing NEXA Music is that of creating and inspiring another generation of hidden talent. With a goal to discover, celebrate and inspire emerging talent, NEXA Music has been able to, create, record, produce and curate a quintessential original English playlist by celebrated and upcoming artists.

The album is a rich mix of upcoming authentic Indian English music that celebrates the vibe of the day. Whether it is Simetri’s Different Kind of Love, a high energy pumping number that reminds one to never to be taken for granted, but instead embrace life with all its ups and downs. Or Nisa Shetty’s, Let You Go, a powerful ballad about the kind of perfect love that doesn't work out despite all the efforts. Or Jonathan and Pelenuo’s, Home, a beautiful acoustic rendition about following a long-forgotten dream, and the journey back to happiness. Or Heat Sink’s ‘Can’t Let You’, a song that reclaims power over your own life, an anthem of defiance towards those who seek to control you. Or it is AR Rahman’s Someone’s Watching Over, featuring Anushka Manchanda, Bianca Gomes, Clinton Cerejo. A song that celebrates positivity, hope, and inspiration. NEXA album has a song for just about everyone.

But it has a bigger message. It is a platform that allows young artists, no matter who you are or what you do, to explore, create and inspire.

