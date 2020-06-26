When it comes to buying a car, there’s absolutely nothing you want to compromise on. You want a car that is packed with the best of features, matches your modern and urban lifestyle and is also an extension of your personality. Well, the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI checks all these boxes and more.This sedan from ŠKODA AUTO India is a complete package. It stands outs with its timeless design and houses a wide range of premium features. To put it simply, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece. And the best part is that it’s available at an unbelievable introductory price that ups its desirability quotient by several notches. So without further ado, we give you 5 solid reasons to buy the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI. Read on!Lifetime of Smooth RidesThe new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI is made for your ultimate driving pleasure. The sedan guarantees you a super performance each time you hit the road, whether you take it out for a short spin or go for a long drive with your loved one. The reason for this is the car’s powerful BS6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine. This engine produces a dazzling 110 PS (81 kW) of power at 5000 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm.With the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI, every ride promises to be a memorable one.Fuel-efficiency. CheckAsk any new-age consumer and they’ll tell you that along with performance, the other major factor that influences their decision to buy a car is fuel-efficiency. And the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI has you covered on this front. The sedan rates exceptionally high on fuel-efficiency.With its 6-speed manual transmission, it offers 18.97 kmpl under standard conditions. Compare it to the earlier 1.6 MPI engine, and you will notice that the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI gives you 5 percent more power and 14 percent more torque output. Despite this, the car is 23 percent more fuel-efficient. The sedan offers you just what you’re looking for - the perfect balance between on-road performance and environmental values. Now that’s a big win!A RAPID For EveryoneWhen you’re out to buy the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI, you will be spoilt for choice. You get to take your pick from a range of stylish variants that include: Style, Monte Carlo, Onyx, Ambition and Rider.Each variant ranks high on style and has an array of attractive features.RAPID Style and Monte Carlo are equipped with a 20.32 cm ŠKODA Android Infotainment System. In addition to this, they have dark green glasses that cut out harmful infrared light. Talk about smart and safe rides!The Onyx boasts of astonishingly beautiful interiors thanks to the dual tone Tellur Grey leatherette upholstery. RAPID Ambition and Style come with window chrome garnish and are available in the Toffee Brown colour option.That’s quite a variety to choose from. Good luck with deciding which one you want to go for!A Safe Ride, Every Single TimeYou’re obviously wondering how safe the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI is. It’s time to put all your concerns to rest. The sedan pays special attention to your safety and that of your loved ones. To this end, it is equipped with a set of unique features such as anti-theft alarm with interior movement warning, stylish LED daytime running lights and remote opening of doors and windows. The car also offers you cruise control and a rear-view camera, and comes with 4 airbags.So each time you’re driving the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI, you can rest assured of your safety.The Perks of Owning a ŠKODAThe biggest high of being a ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI owner has got to be the absolute peace of mind that comes with it.With ŠKODA Shield Plus, you get to enjoy 6 years of hassle-free ownership. This includes motor insurance, 24 x 7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty. It couldn’t have got any better!Time To Ride In a RAPIDThe new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI has literally everything you’re looking for in your dream car: powerful engine, amazing fuel-efficiency, avant-garde design, spacious and luxurious interiors, range of safety features, and of course, peace of mind. Well, that’s not all. The best news is yet to come. In keeping with ŠKODA AUTO India’s ‘One Nation. One Price.’ Philosophy, this sedan has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 7.49 lakh.We’re not saying anything more. All we want to know is when are you getting home the new ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.